'Hot N Cold': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Romance Is 'Back On Track' After Months Of Rough Patch Rumors

After months of sparking headlines for reportedly hitting an icy patch in their famously “Hot N Cold” romance, it seems Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom’s relationship is heating up once again!

The pair’s long-term liaison is reportedly “back on track” thanks in part to couples therapy sessions, an unnamed insider told Radar earlier this week.

Seemingly struggling to “balance work and family” amid their bustling careers, Perry and Bloom allegedly learned the importance of compromise through their time working with a mental health professional.