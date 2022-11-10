OK Magazine
Katy Perry Flaunts Her Fab Figure While Channeling Britney Spears In All-Denim Looks For CMA Awards — Photos

katy perry toned arms channeling britney spears cma awards pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 10 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Katy Perry drew major inspiration from a fellow pop star for her CMA's looks. The "Teenage Dream" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 9, to show off her multiple Britney Spears-inspired outfits and her toned physique for the annual award show before hitting the red carpet.

katy perry toned arms channeling britney spears cma awards
Source: mega

"🎶😍 You knew one day I would make a living outta singing 'bout you 😍 🎶#CMAawards are LIVE TONIGHT on @abcnetwork 8p/7p Central," Perry wrote alongside a snap of herself rocking a jean corset with a coordinating pair of boyfriend jeans.

katy perry toned arms channeling britney spears cma awards
Source: @katyperry/instagram

In another photo, the American Idol judge stunned in an additional jean corset, this time paired with baggy denim pants adorned with a large bow and diamond choker. The ensemble seemed to echo the "Toxic" singer's iconic 2001 American Music Awards all-jean look.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one user writing, "YOU LOOK GORGEOUS GIRRRRL 🔥🔥😍." Miranda Kerr, the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, even left a fire emoji below the sultry pic to cheer on the pop diva.

Perry's friendly relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's former spouse has come in handy as they continue to coparent. Bloom is dad to 2-year-old daughter Daisy, whom he shares with the singer, as well as the supermodel's 11-year-old son, Flynn.

katy perry toned arms channeling britney spears cma awards
Source: @katyperry/instagram
“Miranda and Katy have a super close relationship,” an insider close to the blended family spilled earlier this year. “They tend to spend family holidays together, they exchange parenting tips and have one-on-one girl talks.”

The two Hollywood powerhouses have strongly bonded over motherhood and being busy parents, as the source added, “Miranda gives great advice and tells Katy to take time for herself.”

Source: OK!

Kerr has also opened up about her love for Perry, emphasizing that she is even more fond of their friendship than her relationship with her ex. "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad," the brunette beauty quipped during a recent podcast interview.

