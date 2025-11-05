Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Goes Braless in Plunging Neckline Gown: See Photos of the Risqué Look

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole stood out at the Tuesday, November 4, Ebony Power 100 Gala. For the Los Angeles event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the podcast host hit the red carpet in a revealing bright yellow gown that featured a very deep cowl neckline. The sequined floor-length number also had a plunging V-neck in the back.

Kayla Nicole Shows Skin on the Red Carpet

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Kayla Nicole wore a daring, low-cut gown to the Ebony 100 Gala.

The star, 34, accessorized with a drop diamond necklace that also featured yellow jewels, earrings and a few bracelets. Nicole added a slicked back high ponytail as the final touch. Fans loved the risqué look, with one commenting, "LAWD HAVE MERCY 😍🔥," while another wrote, "what in tarnation. YOU ARE A WALKING TROPHY WOMAN."

Source: mega The podcast host and Travis Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

The "Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host's outing comes after she was accused of shading ex Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her 2025 Halloween costume. Nicole dressed as Toni Braxton in the music video for her 2000 hit "He Wasn't Man Enough."

The Model Was Accused of Shading Travis Kelce on Halloween

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Nicole was accused of shading the football player and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her Halloween costume.

Countless social media users believed she was targeting the couple given the lyrics of the tune, which are about a woman telling her ex's new lady that she's glad to have moved on from him. "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?" Braxton sings. "Lookin' at me like I'm hurt / When I'm the one who said I didn't want it to work / Don't you forget I had him first." The NFL star, 36, began dating the Grammy winner, 35, in 2023, after splitting from Nicole in 2022.

Fans reacted to the drama on Instagram, with one person admitting, "This might be the pettiest costume ever & I love it 😭🤏🏽." "THE SHADE!!! THE BODY!! We love it!!!😍❤️," gushed another supporter, while a third person raved, "Love when a Black woman has the last laugh, GAG THEM."

Is Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' About Kayla Nicole?

Source: mega Fans believe the singer's tune 'Opalite' is about Nicole and Kelce's romance.