or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Kayla Nicole
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Goes Braless in Plunging Neckline Gown: See Photos of the Risqué Look

Two photos of Kalya Nicole
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole wore a revealing yellow gown to the Ebony Power 100 Gala.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole stood out at the Tuesday, November 4, Ebony Power 100 Gala.

For the Los Angeles event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the podcast host hit the red carpet in a revealing bright yellow gown that featured a very deep cowl neckline. The sequined floor-length number also had a plunging V-neck in the back.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole Shows Skin on the Red Carpet

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kayla Nicole wore a daring, low-cut gown to the Ebony 100 Gala.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram

Kayla Nicole wore a daring, low-cut gown to the Ebony 100 Gala.

The star, 34, accessorized with a drop diamond necklace that also featured yellow jewels, earrings and a few bracelets. Nicole added a slicked back high ponytail as the final touch.

Fans loved the risqué look, with one commenting, "LAWD HAVE MERCY 😍🔥," while another wrote, "what in tarnation. YOU ARE A WALKING TROPHY WOMAN."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The podcast host and Travis Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.
Source: mega

The podcast host and Travis Kelce dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

The "Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host's outing comes after she was accused of shading ex Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her 2025 Halloween costume.

Nicole dressed as Toni Braxton in the music video for her 2000 hit "He Wasn't Man Enough."

Article continues below advertisement

The Model Was Accused of Shading Travis Kelce on Halloween

MORE ON:
Kayla Nicole

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Nicole was accused of shading the football player and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her Halloween costume.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram

Nicole was accused of shading the football player and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, with her Halloween costume.

Countless social media users believed she was targeting the couple given the lyrics of the tune, which are about a woman telling her ex's new lady that she's glad to have moved on from him.

"Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?" Braxton sings. "Lookin' at me like I'm hurt / When I'm the one who said I didn't want it to work / Don't you forget I had him first."

The NFL star, 36, began dating the Grammy winner, 35, in 2023, after splitting from Nicole in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans reacted to the drama on Instagram, with one person admitting, "This might be the pettiest costume ever & I love it 😭🤏🏽."

"THE SHADE!!! THE BODY!! We love it!!!😍❤️," gushed another supporter, while a third person raved, "Love when a Black woman has the last laugh, GAG THEM."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' About Kayla Nicole?

Photo of Fans believe the singer's tune 'Opalite' is about Nicole and Kelce's romance.
Source: mega

Fans believe the singer's tune 'Opalite' is about Nicole and Kelce's romance.

The model's snub also could have been her subtle way of responding to Swift's new track "Opalite," which some think was dissing the exes' on-off romance, with lasted from 2017 to 2022.

Lyrics rumored to be about the former lovers include, "You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / And you were just a pose." Fans highlighted an old video of Nicole filming herself while next to Kelce, though he looked annoyed and asked if they could leave wherever they were at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.