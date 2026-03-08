Bianca Censori Plotting to Release Tell-All Memoir on Kanye West If Their Marriage Collapses: Source
March 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Bianca Censori is quietly preparing for life after Kanye West – and sources tell OK! the model and architect could unleash a devastating memoir if their fragile marriage collapses.
Censori, 31, who married West, 48, in late 2022 after meeting him while working for his fashion brand Yeezy, has remained publicly loyal to the controversial rapper through a storm of controversy.
West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, has faced intense backlash over antisemitic remarks, praise for Adolf Hitler and erratic social media tirades that cost him partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga, as well as representation by talent giant CAA.
In January, he published a paid advertisement in the Wall Street Journal titled "To Those I Hurt," writing: "Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you're manic, you don't think you're sick."
He added: "I have lost touch with reality and said and did things I deeply regret."
During a recent interview, Censori said of standing by her man: "All I can do is always just be there and help. This year was a lot like doing CPR for months."
Behind the scenes, however, insiders tell us a very different plan may be under way.
One source close to the couple said: "Bianca is far more strategic than people give her credit for. She is fully aware that she occupies a unique position – she has seen and experienced things from the inside that the public has only speculated about. She understands that if she ever chose to tell her story in her own words, the level of attention would be immense. There would be global headlines, serious bidding wars and an appetite to hear her perspective without Kanye's influence shaping it. It is not a question of whether there would be demand for her autobiography. That is a given. The real issue is timing and intention. She is weighing whether speaking out would serve her long-term goals or whether silence benefits her more for now. If she ever decides the balance tips in favor of disclosure, she knows she would be holding a very powerful card. Until then, she is keeping her options open and maintaining control over when – and if – that moment comes."
Another source said Censori has already begun carving out an independent identity.
They said: "Bianca has been very deliberate about expanding her world beyond Kanye's orbit. The fashion project she is developing and the art exhibition she recently hosted in South Korea were not vanity side projects – they were calculated moves. She wants industry figures to see her as a serious creative force in her own right, not simply as an extension of his brand. Establishing that independence now means that if and when she makes a clean break, she will already have a platform that belongs entirely to her. She is thinking several steps ahead. If the marriage ends, she does not want to be framed as someone who was cast aside or eclipsed. She intends to exit with leverage, reputation and opportunity intact. And she is acutely aware that, should she ever choose to speak candidly about what she has witnessed, it would be explosive. The public has only seen fragments. There are deeper layers that have never surfaced, and she knows the value of that knowledge."
Friends say Censori and West's marriage has already survived one near-collapse.
One insider said the artist gave the rapper one "last chance" after urging him to seek help at the Balance Rehab Clinic in Majorca. The couple are said to have later attended joint counseling sessions there before West reportedly continued treatment in Switzerland.
As OK! readers know, sources have previously told us Censori has been secretly "stockpiling" records on her relationship with West for years to protect herself in the event of a divorce.
A source has now added: "For now, Censori remains publicly supportive. But she is secretly also ensuring that if the marriage does implode, it will not be on anyone's terms but her own, and she intends to never lose her voice."