PHOTOS Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Goes Pantsless as She Spills Out of Skimpy Thong Bodysuit in Scandalous Photos Source: MEGA ; @biancacensori/instagram Bianca Censori left little to the imagination in recent photos shared to her Instagram story. Olivia Callanan July 30 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bianca Censori is no stranger to stripping down for the camera. Kanye West's wife posted yet another revealing look to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 30.

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Source: @biancacensori/instagram Bianca Censori knelt down in a revealing thong bodysuit for one of the snaps.

In the photo, the 31-year-old squatted down in what appears to be a warehouse, with her backside to the camera. Wearing a barely-there bodysuit, she had her assets on full display, pairing the look with black fishnet tights and black heels. She left her hair down and sported a smoky eye and natural lip as she looked over her shoulder for the sultry snap.

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Source: @biancacensori/instagram Image of Bianca Censori shared that she does not 'really care' what people think about her.

In another shot, Censori stands up to face the camera, giving fans a better look at the daring plunging neckline of her pantsless look. In the third photo, she posed with West, standing in front of him as he sported black washed jeans, a maroon jacket, cream combat boots and black shades. The duo is in Ibiza ahead of West's concert in Madrid on July 30, his first performance in Spain in 20 years.

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'They’ll Get It Someday. And If They Don’t, They Don’t'

Source: @biancacensori/instagram Bianca Censori was joined by her husband, Kanye West, for one of the photos.

Since she and West went public with their relationship at the beginning of 2023, Censori has become one of the internet’s most talked-about women for her out-there fashion choices. Not one to ever say much, she finally addressed the comments during a Vanity Fair interview in February. Censori told the news outlet, “I was naked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork.” She added, “I don’t really care. I always just think, 'They’ll get it someday.' And if they don’t, they don’t."

'I Wouldn’t Be Doing Something I Didn’t Want to Do'

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori revealed that she and Kanye West collaborate on her outfits.