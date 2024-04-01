Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Are a 'Normal Couple' Who Love to Have Friends 'Over for Dinner,' Says Source: 'They're Homebodies'
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant don't make a ton of public appearances together, but an insider insisted their private romance is as strong as ever!
"They both work hard and then enjoy life together. They're very much a normal couple," the source spilled to a news outlet.
Though Reeves' fame scores them invites to countless Hollywood events, they "only attend ones that truly matter to them," the insider shared.
"They're both homebodies," the source noted. "They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best."
Another insider said "this is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in."
They also called the artist "adorable, sweet, caring and funny."
"She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's," the source revealed. "When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set."
Another bonus is that Grant doesn't try to dissuadeThe Matrix star from riding his beloved wheels. "Keanu still has his custom motorcycle company, ARCH. Motorcycles are a huge part of his life," the first source noted. "Alex never minded. She has a very calm personality and just wants him to be happy."
Grant and the movie star reportedly first met back in 2009, when things were just platonic. Over the years, they worked together on two books, with Reeves focusing on writing and Grant doing the illustrations.
Their compatibility lead them to launch their own publishing company, X Artists Books.
"Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?'" Grant once said of working with him. "He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."
According to sources, the pair took their relationship to the next level in 2017, though they didn't reveal the romance publicly until they walked the red carpet together at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in November.
Before Grant, the John Wick lead endured a string of tragedies in his personal life, as in 1999, his girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Syme, gave birth to their stillborn child eight months into her pregnancy.
After a brief split, they got back together, but the unthinkable happened in 2001, as Syme died in a car accident.
