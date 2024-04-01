Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Are a 'Normal Couple' Who Love to Have Friends 'Over for Dinner,' Says Source: 'They're Homebodies'

Grant and the movie star reportedly first met back in 2009, when things were just platonic. Over the years, they worked together on two books, with Reeves focusing on writing and Grant doing the illustrations.

Their compatibility lead them to launch their own publishing company, X Artists Books.

"Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?'" Grant once said of working with him. "He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."