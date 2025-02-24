Keanu Reeves Reveals Longtime Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Has Come to 'Enjoy' His Favorite Hobby

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant like to helmet up together.

While recently speaking with a reporter, the movie star revealed that the artist now enjoys his hobby of riding motorcycles.

Keanu Reeves ' girlfriend, Alexandra Grant , also has the need for speed!

"We have been on a couple of trips together on the motorcycle and we have enjoyed it," Reeves, 60, shared.

He admitted, "since then, we have not done it again," but the Matrix alum insisted it wasn't because of his driving.

"There's no declaration of like, 'I'm never riding with you again because you're crazy,'" he quipped.

The movie star also believes the artist, 51, would drive even faster than he usually does.