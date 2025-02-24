Keanu Reeves Reveals Longtime Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Has Come to 'Enjoy' His Favorite Hobby
Keanu Reeves' girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, also has the need for speed!
While recently speaking with a reporter, the movie star revealed that the artist now enjoys his hobby of riding motorcycles.
"We have been on a couple of trips together on the motorcycle and we have enjoyed it," Reeves, 60, shared.
He admitted, "since then, we have not done it again," but the Matrix alum insisted it wasn't because of his driving.
"There's no declaration of like, 'I'm never riding with you again because you're crazy,'" he quipped.
The movie star also believes the artist, 51, would drive even faster than he usually does.
While the couple — who first started dating in 2018 after years of just being friends — keep their romance mostly out of the spotlight, they have attended a handful of red carpet events together, the most recent being the premiere of Reeves' movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
For the December 2024 outing, Grant donned a long black dress coat that featured silver sequined designs, black pointed-toe shoes and carried a silver sequined clutch, while the actor donned a dark green shirt, red and blue striped tie, a dark suit and brown shoes.
- Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Hold Hands During Rare Public Date Night at 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Premiere: Photos
- Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Are a 'Normal Couple' Who Love to Have Friends 'Over for Dinner,' Says Source: 'They're Homebodies'
- Joy Ride! Keanu Reeves Joins Pals For Motorcycle Ride As Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The pair held hands as cameras snapped away, often giving each other loving glances.
As OK! reported, the stars only came out for events that "truly matter to them," and when they're away from Hollywood, "they're very much a normal couple. They both work hard and then enjoy life together."
"They're both homebodies," a source told a news outlet. "They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best."
The insider noted Grant "has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's. When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set."
Things have gone so well over the years that some predict Reeves could pop the question any day now.
"Keanu and Alexandra were friends for many years before their relationship turned romantic, and it feels like the right time to make a commitment to each other," a separate source shared.
"They’re not doing this for anybody but themselves," the insider continued. "They’re soulmates and they want to spend the rest of their lives together."
Reeves has never been married before.
The John Wick lead was in a relationship with Jennifer Syme from 1998 to 2000, with the pair breaking up not long after they welcomed their daughter via a stillbirth. The two then reunited, but Syme died in a car crash in 2001.