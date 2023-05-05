Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Talking About Tying the Knot, Insider Says: 'He Deserves a Happy Ending!'
Keanu Reeves may be preparing to take things with longtime love Alexandra Grant to the next level.
According to insiders close to the John Wick star, he and his girlfriend have been talking about marriage and may be secretly planning a summer wedding.
“They want to keep the whole thing under wraps, except for family members and a few close friends,” a source spilled to Radar about the couple's potential nuptials.
The pair — who first met in 2011 while collaborating on the book called Ode to Happiness — are mostly private about their romance but stepped out on the red carpet at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles on April 15. “That’s a good indication the big day is drawing near,” the insider said of their public PDA.
Reeves has been through his fair share of tough times in his life after being abandoned by his father at a young age, losing his beloved sister Kim to leukemia and his former girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, who passed away in a car crash in 2001.
“Grief changes shape but it never ends,” the source explained of The Matrix star's journey. “He deserves a happy ending!”
People in Reeves' inner circle speculated that he would pop the question at the recent 50th birthday party he threw his love, but he may have saved the moment for just the two of them. "He invited all of their friends and family and was really excited to celebrate with her," a source said of the bash.
"They've both had a crazy few weeks, and this was amazing. Friends hoped he would propose at the party," the insider continued, noting how perfect they are for each other. "Keanu's relationship with Alexandra is solid, and they mutually respect and admire each other."
"They are very similar in a lot of ways and enjoy the same things," they revealed. "He lived a pretty solitary life for many years, so friends are happy that he has found companionship."