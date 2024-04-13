OK Magazine
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Are 'Soulmates' and 'Want to Spend the Rest of Their Lives Together'

keanu alexandra pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 13 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant could not be more excited to become man and wife.

According to insiders close to the John Wick star, 59, and the visual artist, 54, who began dating in 2017, the two are more than ready to walk down the aisle and make things official.

keanu alexandragrant
Source: mega

"Keanu and Alexandra were friends for many years before their relationship turned romantic, and it feels like the right time to make a commitment to each other," the source shared.

"They’re not doing this for anybody but themselves," the insider explained of the happy duo. "They’re soulmates and they want to spend the rest of their lives together.”

keanu alexandragrant
Source: mega

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant began dating in 2017.

Despite wanting to celebrate their love for each other, the pair won't be doing anything lavish to mark the milestone. "It wouldn’t be like Keanu and Alexandra to book a fancy venue and have a big party," the source spilled about the low-key twosome.

The Knock Knock star has enjoyed his laidback life with Grant away from the spotlight, especially as the two share similar interests. "Spending an evening together talking about the latest L.A. art exhibit or their favorite new music is time well spent for Keanu and Alexandra,” the insider revealed.

keanu alexandra
Source: Mega

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant first met and became friends in 2009.

"It’s a plus for him that Alexandra isn’t famous and has no desire to be famous," the source said. "Fame doesn’t impress either of them. She’s amazingly grounded."

Reeves' happily ever after has been well deserved, as The Matrix has suffered immense heartbreak in his life. In 1999, his former girlfriend, Jennifer Syme, birthed their stillborn daughter, and two years later, she was tragically killed in a car accident.

MORE ON:
Keanu Reeves
keanu reeves
Source: MEGA

Alexandra Grant gushed over Keanu Reeves during a red carpet event.

"Keanu’s been to h--- and back," a second insider noted. "But now he finally has this wonderful woman to share his life with. Alexandra is a huge light in his life. Everyone can see how she fills him with joy.”

The former professor spoke about finding her happiness with Reeves while flying solo at a red carpet appearance last year. "The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," she explained.

Source: OK!
"What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," Grant added. "Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, OK, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing? He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

Star spoke with sources close to Reeves and Grant.

