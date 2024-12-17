or
Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Hold Hands During Rare Public Date Night at 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Premiere: Photos

Photo of Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant.
Source: mega

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were working together before things turned romantic.

By:

Dec. 17 2024, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant enjoyed a rare public date night on Monday, December 16, as they attended the Los Angeles premiere of the actor's movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

The two held hands as they walked the carpet, with each of them lovingly glancing over at the other at certain times while posing for photos.

keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra grant hold hands photos
Source: mega

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant attended the premiere of 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' together on Monday, December 16.

Grant, 51, wore a black floor-length dress coat that featured sequined designs, black pointed-toe shoes and carried a silver sequined clutch, while the movie star, 60, donned a dark green shirt, red and blue striped tie and a dark suit with brown shoes.

Despite Reeves' A-lister status, a source told a news outlet the pair only attend Hollywood events together "that truly matter to them."

keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra grant hold hands photos
Source: mega

The couple held hands while posing for photos at the L.A. event.

"They're both homebodies," the source continued. "They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best."

"They both work hard and then enjoy life together. They're very much a normal couple," the source noted. "She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's. When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set."

Keanu Reeves

keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra grant hold hands photos
Source: mega

The couple's romance began in 2019, though they were friends for years prior.

The insider raved that the romance — which began in 2019 — "is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in."

Since Grant is an artist and not a celebrity, she admitted to Vogue that being in the spotlight can be difficult to deal with.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating, but the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good,'" she spilled of the aftermath of debuting the relationship.

keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra grant hold hands photos
Source: megan

A source claimed the artist and Reeves are both 'homebodies.'

Earlier this year, a source claimed the two were thinking of taking the next step in their relationship.

"Keanu and Alexandra were friends for many years before their relationship turned romantic, and it feels like the right time to make a commitment to each other," the source shared.

"They’re not doing this for anybody but themselves," the insider noted. "They’re soulmates and they want to spend the rest of their lives together.”

The John Wick lead has never married before but was in a serious relationship with Jennifer Syme, who had a stillborn pregnancy with their daughter in 1999.

In 2001, Syme tragically died in a car crash, with Reeves acting as a pallbearer at her funeral.

