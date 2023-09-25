Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Feels 'Confident' About Their 'Inspirational' Romance
Alexandra Grant knows she's one lucky lady!
While stepping out to the Friday, September 22, Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards, Keanu Reeves' longtime girlfriend, 50, gushed over her romance with the actor, 59, and how their love has positively impacted her life.
When questioned about whether it was easier or harder to attend a big event solo, the visual artist explained, "The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun."
"I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone," she continued in the rare interview. "It's interdependent and independent in the best ways."
Grant and Reeves went public with their relationship in 2019 but had been close friends for years prior. The two even worked on several literary projects together, including their publishing company called X Artists Books. "What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads," the writer told the reporter of her boyfriend.
"Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, 'Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?'" she added. "He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."
The couple's shared creative energy has kept their relationship strong. However, Grant revealed they tend to express their art in different ways. "My work is much more of a private performance, but I have a text that I interpret in the studio into a painting, into an object," the multimedia artist explained.
"He takes the text in private and then turns it into a performance in public. There's a relationship. We're both at the heart readers and researchers. We both care about people, and we care about characters," Grant added.
Despite the pair's somewhat opposite perspectives — with Grant coming from the art world and Reeves coming from the movie industry — the worlds converge much more than one would think. "I think there's a lot of similarities," she added of their jobs.
"Sometimes I feel like, to make a film, as we're seeing now in the strike, that it's a cruise ship. Everyone is dependent on everyone else. Being an artist, maybe at the beginning of my career, I was in a kayak on the sea of creativity. Now, maybe it's a small speedboat, but it's still a lot more nimble," the former professor shared.
"I think that is very inspiring for him," she continued. "To make a film, you require hundreds of people. To be an artist, you don't. You require one. You require a community to get the work into the world, but not to actually make it. I think part of the inspiration is the differences of scale."
