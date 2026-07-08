NEWS What Feud? Keith Urban Wishes Daughter Sunday Rose Happy Birthday Amid Rumors of Tension After Nicole Kidman Divorce Source: MEGA Keith Urban posted on Instagram for his daughter amid their alleged feud. Olivia Callanan July 8 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, July 7, Keith Urban posted a message for his daughter, Sunday Rose. He took to his Instagram story to repost a photo of the model walking in Dior's fall/winter couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, July 6. The daughter of the country legend and actress Nicole Kidman celebrated her 18th birthday just one day later.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Fallout

Source: MEGA Keith Urban's daughters reportedly refused to meet his alleged new girlfriend.

Urban's post was in recognition of this milestone, captioning the story, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUNCHKIN 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 love you Dad xxxx." His post comes amid a supposed feud with Sunday following his divorce from his ex-wife, Nicole. While Sunday seems to have re-followed her famous father, back in April it was said that she unfollowed him during the turmoil of her parents very public split. A source told the Daily Mail that Sunday's decision to cut ties with Keith came after she and her sister Faith Margaret reportedly refused to meet his rumored new girlfriend Karley Scott Collins.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Keith Urban's daughters are 'focused' on their mom 'right now.'

According to gossip columnist Rob Shuter, the daughters were "refusing to meet Urban's new girlfriend' as a sign of loyalty to their mother. "The girls are really focused on mum right now. They're adjusting to all the changes, and it's natural they want to protect their space," a family friend shared with Rob. Meanwhile, Keith is just "trying to balance his own life with his daughters' needs," another source claimed. "He wants them to be comfortable, but the girls' priority is their mum and their own well-being."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Has Keith Been Up to Since His Split?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban released a new album on June 12.

The announcement of their split came as a shock to the public. After 19 years of marriage and what seemed like a strong bond, Nicole officially filed for divorce in September 2025 in Nashville, Tenn. The filing cited "marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences," with Keith quietly moving out of the family's home. Keith is currently focused on his music career following the divorce. He recently released his 13th studio album, Flow State, on June 12. The album, which features a new sound for him, is composed of yacht rock covers and collaborations with artists such as Michael McDonald and John Mayer.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban started recording his album after buying a studio in Nashville.