'Numb' Keith Urban Putting on a 'Brave Front' After Being Snubbed by Daughter Sunday

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Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday seems to have given him the cold shoulder. The country star, 58, is reportedly feeling “numb” after the 17-year-old failed to mention him in an Elle Australia interview published earlier this month.

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday gushed over her in a recent interview.

“He’s trying to put on a brave front,” a source told an outlet on Monday, March 16, noting that his daughter made him feel “like he doesn’t exist.” The insider added, “He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him.” Instead of crediting her father, Sunday gushed over her mother, Nicole Kidman, to Elle Australia. The teenager called the actress her “biggest inspiration in…life” and “a key part of everything.” Sunday added that Nicole taught her to “always be on time” because “it shows that you’re prepared and grateful to be there.”

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Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two daughters.

The 17-year-old’s celeb parents separated in September 2025. They finalized their divorce on January 6 after 19 years of marriage. The exes also share daughter Faith, 15. Nicole broke her silence on the split during a March 11 cover story for Variety. “I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect,” she expressed. “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.” The Baby Girl alum, 58, admitted she was in her “shell” and “quiet” last year.

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Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman split in September 2025.

The stars agreed to waive child support for their two daughters and were responsible for their own legal expenses. Nicole will spend 306 days of the year with her kids, while Keith will only have 59 days "every other weekend.” According to a February 16 report, the Big Little Lies star is reportedly single. “She is not dating anyone, but she is a single woman. She is focused on her kids,” an insider confirmed.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalized their divorce in January.