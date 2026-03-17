'Numb' Keith Urban Putting on a 'Brave Front' After Being Snubbed by Daughter Sunday
March 17 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday seems to have given him the cold shoulder.
The country star, 58, is reportedly feeling “numb” after the 17-year-old failed to mention him in an Elle Australia interview published earlier this month.
“He’s trying to put on a brave front,” a source told an outlet on Monday, March 16, noting that his daughter made him feel “like he doesn’t exist.”
The insider added, “He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him.”
Instead of crediting her father, Sunday gushed over her mother, Nicole Kidman, to Elle Australia. The teenager called the actress her “biggest inspiration in…life” and “a key part of everything.” Sunday added that Nicole taught her to “always be on time” because “it shows that you’re prepared and grateful to be there.”
The 17-year-old’s celeb parents separated in September 2025. They finalized their divorce on January 6 after 19 years of marriage. The exes also share daughter Faith, 15.
Nicole broke her silence on the split during a March 11 cover story for Variety.
“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect,” she expressed. “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”
The Baby Girl alum, 58, admitted she was in her “shell” and “quiet” last year.
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The stars agreed to waive child support for their two daughters and were responsible for their own legal expenses. Nicole will spend 306 days of the year with her kids, while Keith will only have 59 days "every other weekend.”
According to a February 16 report, the Big Little Lies star is reportedly single.
“She is not dating anyone, but she is a single woman. She is focused on her kids,” an insider confirmed.
Earlier in February, it was revealed that Keith is struggling to work through his separation.
‘‘The emotional fallout has hit him far harder than he ever expected,” a source spilled to OK!. “What once felt like a necessary choice is now weighing heavily on him, and he's beginning to question whether walking away was the right call. With distance and time, the consequences of those decisions are settling in, and he's struggling to shake the feeling that he may have lost far more than he gained."
The insider added, "Being apart from his children has been the hardest part of all for Keith. He is having a really tough time coming to terms with the fact that the day-to-day family life he once had is no longer there, and that loss has hit him on a deeply emotional level.”