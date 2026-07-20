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Keith Urban 'Absolutely Wanted' Ex Nicole Kidman Back — But Actress 'Made It Clear' She 'Already Moved On': Source

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman reportedly 'made it clear' she was finished with her former marriage to Keith Urban.

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July 20 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

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Keith Urban reportedly fought to hold onto his marriage to Nicole Kidman after separating, but insiders claim the actress wasn't interested in giving things another try.

"Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back," a source recently told a news outlet. "He believed they could work through their problems. Nicole had already moved on."

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Nicole Kidman 'Made It Clear' Her Marriage to Keith Urban Was Over

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Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in 2006.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married in 2006.

The Babygirl actress, 59, "made it clear the marriage was over," and she's now focused on maintaining "a healthy co-parenting relationship" with Urban, 58, for the sake of their two daughters, with the source insisting "romance is off the table."

Kidman filed for divorce from the "Days Go By" artist in September 2025. At the time, multiple outlets reported that the pair had been living separately since the beginning of that summer, a move allegedly prompted by the musician.

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Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Finalized Divorce in January

photo of Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in September 2025.

The exes, who tied the knot in 2006, finalized their divorce in January, when they reached a custody agreement for their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The Practical Magic actress was granted 306 days a year with them, while the "One Too Many" musician would have every other weekend, according to documents obtained by a news outlet.

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Nicole Kidman Addressed Split in March

Photo of Nicole Kidman said she was 'grateful' for her family following the divorce.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman said she was 'grateful' for her family following the divorce.

Kidman spoke out about the split for the first time in March, telling her fans that she was doing "all right."

"I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good," she told Variety on March 11. "What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect."

The Stepford Wives actress emphasized she and Urban remain focused on co-parenting their daughters, adding, "I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

Keith Urban Squashed Feud Rumors Earlier This Month

Photo of Keith Urban shared a birthday tribute dedicated to his daughter Sunday earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban shared a birthday tribute dedicated to his daughter Sunday earlier this month.

Urban seemingly pushed back against rumors of a feud within the family earlier this month when he shared a birthday tribute celebrating his daughter Sunday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUNCHKIN 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 love you Dad xxxx," he captioned a photo shared to his Instagram Stories on July 7.

As OK! previously reported, Sunday seemingly re-followed her father on social media after appearing to have unfollowed him in April amid the turmoil surrounding her parents' split.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Sunday's decision to cut ties with her father came after she and her sister reportedly refused to meet his rumored new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins.

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