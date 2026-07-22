Nicole Kidman Spotted With Mystery Man on Vacation Following Divorce From Keith Urban
July 22 2026, Published 5:01 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's post-divorce chapter just got a lot more interesting!
Months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Keith Urban, the Oscar winner was spotted enjoying an Italian summer vacation while talking with a handsome mystery man in Portofino outside of a hotel.
Wearing a stunning white silk tank top and matching skirt, the 59-year-old got some fresh air while hanging out with the man, who is assumed to be the wealthy businessman from Beverly Hills she has supposedly been linked to.
However, unclear what is going on, the pair seemed to be friendly as they stood on the balcony.
Keeping the look simple, she left her hair down with minimal accessories, and the mystery man wore a navy shirt with matching shorts and black sunglasses.
'Keeping Things Extremely Low-Key'
The sighting comes amid rumors that Kidman has been dating a "high-profile businessman" less than a year after her split from Urban.
According to gossip site DeuxMoi, Kidman was enjoying dating her rumored beau, though the pair are reportedly still taking things slow at the moment.
A source told the site, "We're told the relationship has been quietly developing for the past few months and the pair have been keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye."
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'Nicole Had Already Moved On'
As previously reported by OK!, Urban wanted to try and make it work after separating from Kidman, but insiders shared that the actress was not on the same page.
"Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back," the source told Radar Online. "He believed they could work through their problems. Nicole had already moved on."
The actress "made it clear the marriage was over," and she's instead focusing on maintaining "a healthy co-parenting relationship" with Urban for their two daughters, with the source continuing to say "romance is off the table."
'We Are a Family'
Kidman had filed for divorce in September 2025 after about 19 years together, with Urban having moved out of the family's home a few months earlier.
She opened up about the divorce for the first time in March, sharing that she is "all right."
"I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect," she told Variety.
Emphasizing that she and her ex are doing what is best for their daughters, Kidman concluded, "I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."