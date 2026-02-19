Keith Urban 'Raging' With 'Anger and Jealousy' Over Rumors About Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Being Pursued by 'Powerful' Paul Salem
Feb. 19 2026, Updated 3:05 p.m. ET
Though it was rumored that Keith Urban was the one who initiated his split from ex-wife Nicole Kidman, an insider revealed the singer is "raging" over gossip that the actress is being pursued by MGM Chairman Paul Salem.
The former power couple's split was revealed in September 2025, with the divorce being finalized this January.
The Divorce Is 'Still Raw' for Keith Urban
"Keith is raging at the idea of Nicole being linked to anyone so quickly, and the fact he is an older, distinguished multi-millionaire is only fueling that anger and jealousy at the prospect of them getting together," the insider spilled to RadarOnline.com. "Even though the divorce was amicable on paper, it's still raw for him. Seeing her name connected to a powerful, wealthy executive has hit a nerve."
A second source claimed the Grammy winner's dismay is more about the timing.
"Keith knew the day when Nicole decided to move on would come, but he didn't expect speculation about her love life to begin so soon after their divorce was finalized," they shared. "He feels protective of his family and doesn't like the circus that comes with these kinds of romance rumors."
Are Paul Salem and Nicole Kidman Dating?
Urban's rage may be for nothing, as despite multimillionaire Salem showing interest, the pair — who share mutual friends — haven't been on a date.
"Nicole knows that Paul has made no secret of the fact that he admires her, and she's flattered in a general sense, but there is no romantic relationship there," one insider told RadarOnline.com.
"They're not seeing each other privately, and she isn't entertaining the idea of dating anyone at this point. Her energy is firmly directed toward her daughters and the professional commitments she has lined up," the source noted. "Coming out of a 19-year marriage is a major life shift, and she's being intentional about giving herself space to recalibrate before even thinking about another relationship."
An additional source confirmed the Oscar winner is currently "single."
Inside the Exes' Custody Plan
Kidman and Urban, both 58, share two teen daughters, Faith and Sunday, but in their divorce agreement, it was stated that the girls will be under the actress' care "306 days of the year," while the country star will have 59 days "every other weekend" with them.
The Big Little Lies alum is also a mom to adult children Isabella and Connor, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The Risky Business actor, 63, and Kidman wed in 1990 and split in 2001.