Keith Urban 'Raging' With 'Anger and Jealousy' Over Rumors About Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Being Pursued by 'Powerful' Paul Salem

Though it was rumored that Keith Urban was the one who initiated his split from ex-wife Nicole Kidman, an insider revealed the singer is "raging" over gossip that the actress is being pursued by MGM Chairman Paul Salem. The former power couple's split was revealed in September 2025, with the divorce being finalized this January.

The Divorce Is 'Still Raw' for Keith Urban

Source: mega Keith Urban is allegedly jealous and angry over rumors about ex-wife Nicole Kidman's love life.

"Keith is raging at the idea of Nicole being linked to anyone so quickly, and the fact he is an older, distinguished multi-millionaire is only fueling that anger and jealousy at the prospect of them getting together," the insider spilled to RadarOnline.com. "Even though the divorce was amicable on paper, it's still raw for him. Seeing her name connected to a powerful, wealthy executive has hit a nerve."

Source: @paulsalem9688/Instagram Paul Salem and Nicole Kidman share mutual friends.

A second source claimed the Grammy winner's dismay is more about the timing. "Keith knew the day when Nicole decided to move on would come, but he didn't expect speculation about her love life to begin so soon after their divorce was finalized," they shared. "He feels protective of his family and doesn't like the circus that comes with these kinds of romance rumors."

Are Paul Salem and Nicole Kidman Dating?

Source: mega The Oscar-winning actress is currently single.

Urban's rage may be for nothing, as despite multimillionaire Salem showing interest, the pair — who share mutual friends — haven't been on a date. "Nicole knows that Paul has made no secret of the fact that he admires her, and she's flattered in a general sense, but there is no romantic relationship there," one insider told RadarOnline.com.

Source: mega The exes finalized their divorce in January 2025.

"They're not seeing each other privately, and she isn't entertaining the idea of dating anyone at this point. Her energy is firmly directed toward her daughters and the professional commitments she has lined up," the source noted. "Coming out of a 19-year marriage is a major life shift, and she's being intentional about giving herself space to recalibrate before even thinking about another relationship." An additional source confirmed the Oscar winner is currently "single."

Inside the Exes' Custody Plan

Source: mega Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two teenaged daughters together.