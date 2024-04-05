OK Magazine
Keith Urban Admits His Guitar Lessons With Wife Nicole Kidman Aren't Going Well

Apr. 5 2024, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Will Nicole Kidman join husband Keith Urban on stage one day?

Though the country superstar previously revealed he's excited to give the actress guitar lessons, he admitted that teaching her how to play the instrument has been harder than expected.

Keith Urban is trying to teach Nicole Kidman how to play guitar.

"[It's going] not so good," the dad-of-two, 56, confessed to a reporter. "I gotta find a great left-handed guitar. Obviously, that's the first step."

It's unclear if their two teen daughters, Fatih and Sunday, have taken up an interest in music, but the Emmy winner, also 56, recently shared that their eldest is a fan of some of her work.

Urban and the actress have two daughters together.

In fact, Kidman revealed that Sunday may be to thank for Big Little Lies getting another season.

"My daughter is the one who watched both of the [seasons] and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,'" the star recalled to Elle. "She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.’"

The Oscar winner loves that her daughters are now teenagers.

The TV star noted her daughters also admire that she's able to be a regular mom when off the clock.

"I like being a part of something not about my work, not about who I am, none of that," explained Kidman, noting she's involved in community activities like school donation drives. "Just a citizen who’s in the world. And my kids love that, too, when I do that."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

While some parents dread their children entering adolescence, the Australian actress is cherishing this time period.

"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," declared Kidman. "I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."

Kidman also has two kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Oscar winner also has two adopted adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise: Isabella and Connor Cruise.

Unlike Cruise and their kids, Kidman left the Church of Scientology, so it's been rumored that she no longer has the closest relationship with them — but she insisted she'll always support her children no matter what.

"I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is," she stated. "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Urban about the guitar lessons.

