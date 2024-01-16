Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was Told She'd Never 'Have a Career' in Hollywood Due to Her Height
Nicole Kidman shared she's had a longtime insecurity about how her height would affect her career.
In a recent sit-down, the Aquaman actress confessed she was once told she wouldn't "have a career" in Hollywood because she was "too tall."
"I say I’m 5-foot-10 1/2, but I’m really 5-foot-11," she admitted before revealing she was also made fun of terribly as a teenager because she was already 5-foot-9 by the time she was 13 years old. "I was teased and called 'stalky.' People would say, 'How’s the air up there?'"
"Now, I get, 'You’re so much taller than I thought,' or men grappling with how high my heels should be," she explained of her continued issues with the subject.
"Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high," she explained. "I’m like, 'Do they have a kitten heel? I’m going to be the tallest person — a giraffe!'"
The Northman star also described how her feelings about her height can affect her when she's working, noting it can "bother" her when she's acting and wants "to be small." However, she pointed out there are also times when she can "appreciate" the extra height and "use it in my work."
"Hey, I’m incredibly grateful to be healthy and walking around," she clarified. "Having said that, I’ve had knee issues and all sorts of things, partly because of my height!"
Despite her insecurities about her stature, Kidman said she tries to instill confidence and self-love in her daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, who she shares with husband Keith Urban.
"I tell my daughters ... none of it matters," she continued. "What matters is how you allow other people to either say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to you, and whether you accept that. Inner resilience as a human being, that’s the superpower, really."
This comes after Kidman opened up on her difficult time after her divorce from Tom Cruise. "I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well," she said. "That’s what happens, right?"
Kidman added she cut her night at the 2003 Oscars short, instead finding herself "on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed ... I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, 'This is ours.' I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight."