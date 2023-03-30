Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Extremely Private Daughter Bella Debuts New Hairstyle: See Photos
Bella Cruise is rocking a brand new hairstyle!
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's notoriously private daughter took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 29, to show off a darker 'do with her 44,000 followers.
“@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still. Thank you,” Cruise, who has been a blonde and red head in the past, captioned the photo, thanking stylist Jennifer Ball for giving her a fresh look.
The famous offspring, who resides in London with husband Max Parker, stays out of the spotlight for the most part, mainly using her social media to share art.
In 2018, the Big Little Lies alum opened up about her relationship with her adopted children, including Bella's younger brother, Connor Cruise, 27, and their differences in religion, as both of her kids with Tom — who she was married to from 1990 until 2001 — are Scientologists.
“I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is,” Kidman explained at the time. “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”
“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” The Undoing star said.
“I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong," she continued. "So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”
According to an insider, both of the former couple's children have become well respected in their church's community. “Like Tom, they’ve become Scientology royalty,” a source exclusively spilled to OK!. “They’re VIPs, but they don’t like people making a huge deal about them.”
The Who spoke with Kidman in 2018.