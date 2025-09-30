Keith Urban Moves Out of Nearly $4 Million Nashville Mansion: Country Star Showing 'No Signs of Wanting a Reconciliation' With Nicole Kidman After Shocking Divorce Filing

Article continues below advertisement

It looks like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman could be over for good — especially after the country star has moved out of their shared home in Nashville, according to reports. After the split news broke, it has been revealed that the "Somebody Like You" crooner has "rented" his own home in Nashville and "is showing no signs of reconciliation."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in September.

TMZ reported that the pair, who share two daughters, broke up due to the dad-of-two allegedly being with "another woman." "Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," the insider claimed. Another insider added, "It's all over Nashville."

Source: MEGA The pair separated in June.

The outlet said the pair separated in June. However, the actress reportedly didn't want to cut the cord on their romance. “She didn’t want this,” the source shared. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.” "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," another source shared.

Source: MEGA The pair share two daughters.

The former flames tied the knot in June 2006. Kidman has been leaning on loved ones during this time. “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the insider added, noting that Kidman has been “holding the family together through this difficult time since the musician has been gone.”

