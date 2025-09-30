or
Keith Urban Moves Out of Nearly $4 Million Nashville Mansion: Country Star Showing 'No Signs of Wanting a Reconciliation' With Nicole Kidman After Shocking Divorce Filing

Keith Urban has moved out of his shared home with Nicole Kidman following their split.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

It looks like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman could be over for good — especially after the country star has moved out of their shared home in Nashville, according to reports.

After the split news broke, it has been revealed that the "Somebody Like You" crooner has "rented" his own home in Nashville and "is showing no signs of reconciliation."

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in September.

TMZ reported that the pair, who share two daughters, broke up due to the dad-of-two allegedly being with "another woman."

"Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," the insider claimed.

Another insider added, "It's all over Nashville."

The pair separated in June.

The outlet said the pair separated in June. However, the actress reportedly didn't want to cut the cord on their romance.

“She didn’t want this,” the source shared. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," another source shared.

Nicole Kidman

image of The pair share two daughters.
The pair share two daughters.

The former flames tied the knot in June 2006.

Kidman has been leaning on loved ones during this time.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” the insider added, noting that Kidman has been “holding the family together through this difficult time since the musician has been gone.”

Keith Urban has been open about his addiction struggles.

Last year, Urban got candid about how his past addiction struggles nearly wrecked their relationship early on. During the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024, he recalled how his then-wife stuck by his side through it all.

“We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions … that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens,” Urban admitted onstage in Los Angeles, as reported by People. “Four months into a marriage, I’m in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us … and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl.”

