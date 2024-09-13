Nicole Kidman Thanks Her Fans for the 'Outpouring of Love and Kindness' After Her Mother's Shocking Death
Nicole Kidman expressed her gratitude to her fans following the passing of her mother, Janelle Kidman.
“My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️," Nicole, 57, wrote in a joint Instagram post, which was also shared with by her sister Antonia.
After Nicole's touching tribute, fans quickly sent the actress their well-wishes.
"Hoping you find comfort in the memories and lessons she left with you," one fan commented.
Another one penned, "So so sorry for your loss. A big hug to you."
Nicole's ex Lenny Kravitz even commented, writing, “My deepest condolences to you and the family. I am blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in power."
The A Family Affair star learned about her mother's demise after arriving at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, September 7. Kidman was supposed to receive an award for her role in Babygirl, but she left the Italian city to return home.
Instead, director Halina Reijin grabbed Nicole's award and read the statement on her mother's death on her behalf.
“Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed,” Reijn, 38, stated. “I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."
- Nicole Kidman 'Checked' With Liev Schreiber's Ex and Her Pal Naomi Watts Before Accepting Role as His Wife in 'The Perfect Couple'
- Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Daughters 'Go Crazy' in Her Lavish Closet: 'Looks Like a Bomb's Hit'
- Keith Urban Shares the Unexpected Way He Bonds With Wife Nicole Kidman and Their 2 Teen Daughters
Nicole held her matriarch in high regard and even referred to her as “my mentor, my guide, and my nurturer” in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in 2020.
“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her," the Australian actress shared. "Mum didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal."
“That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad,” Nicole continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!