Nicole Kidman Thanks Her Fans for the 'Outpouring of Love and Kindness' After Her Mother's Shocking Death

Nicole Kidman expressed her gratitude to her fans following the passing of her mother, Janelle Kidman.

“My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️," Nicole, 57, wrote in a joint Instagram post, which was also shared with by her sister Antonia.