or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nicole Kidman
OK LogoNEWS

Nicole Kidman Thanks Her Fans for the 'Outpouring of Love and Kindness' After Her Mother's Shocking Death

nicole kidman thanks fans love kindness mom shocking death
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman thanked her fans for the 'outpouring of love and kindness' after learning about her mom's death.

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nicole Kidman expressed her gratitude to her fans following the passing of her mother, Janelle Kidman.

“My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️," Nicole, 57, wrote in a joint Instagram post, which was also shared with by her sister Antonia.

Article continues below advertisement
nicole kidman thanks fans love kindness mom shocking death
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman spoke about her mom's death on September 12.

After Nicole's touching tribute, fans quickly sent the actress their well-wishes.

"Hoping you find comfort in the memories and lessons she left with you," one fan commented.

Another one penned, "So so sorry for your loss. A big hug to you."

Nicole's ex Lenny Kravitz even commented, writing, “My deepest condolences to you and the family. I am blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in power."

Article continues below advertisement
nicole kidman thanks fans love kindness mom shocking death
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman's ex Lenny Kravitz wrote on the post.

Article continues below advertisement

The A Family Affair star learned about her mother's demise after arriving at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, September 7. Kidman was supposed to receive an award for her role in Babygirl, but she left the Italian city to return home.

Instead, director Halina Reijin grabbed Nicole's award and read the statement on her mother's death on her behalf.

“Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed,” Reijn, 38, stated. “I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman
Article continues below advertisement
nicole kidman thanks fans love kindness mom shocking death ig
Source: @NICOLEKIDMAN/INSTAGRAM

Nicole Kidman called her mother 'brave.'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole held her matriarch in high regard and even referred to her as “my mentor, my guide, and my nurturer” in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald in 2020.

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her," the Australian actress shared. "Mum didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal."

“That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad,” Nicole continued.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

nicole kidman thanks fans love kindness mom shocking death
Source: @NICOLEKIDMAN/INSTAGRAM

The star had to leave Italy early after learning about her mother's death.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.