Keith Urban Moving Out Was the Final Straw in Nicole Kidman Split: 'Their Lives Were Moving in Different Directions'

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's seemingly sudden separation was actually a long time coming. According to an insider, the duo has been "living separately for a while now." When the country star, 57, moved out of their Nashville, Tenn., residence, his 19-year marriage to the actress, 58, took a turn for the worse.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were married for 19 years.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," the source shared. News broke of the couple's split on Monday, September 29, although the stars' friends reportedly knew beforehand. "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," the insider added. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are allegedly separated.

Kidman allegedly did not want to separate, and her husband was the driving force in the decision. "She didn’t want this," another source confirmed. "She has been fighting to save the marriage." While the duo figures out next steps, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have two children.

Nicole and Keith tied the knot in June 2006, just one year after meeting at the G'Day USA gala in January 2005. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who have been living with Nicole while their father is on tour. The Big Little Lies star showed no signs of marriage trouble when she celebrated her anniversary on June 25. "Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban," she captioned a sweet black-and-white photo hugging her man.

Keith Urban Hints at Marriage Woes

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are reportedly living apart.