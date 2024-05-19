What Is Keith Urban's Net Worth? How the Grammy-Winning Country Artist Made His Millions
Who wouldn’t want to be Keith Urban!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the country singer — who married actress Nicole Kidman in 2006 — is worth a whopping $75 million.
The 56-year-old has made a majority of his money through his two-decade long music career, which has won him four Grammy awards.
The New Zealand-born and Australian-raised songwriter’s success began in 1983, when he entered the Australian TV talent show New Faces. He then continued to build his presence in the Australian country music scene with performances on TV shows such as The Reg Lindsay Country Homestead TV Program and Mike McClellan's Music Program.
In 1990, Urban struck a record deal with EMI in Australia, where he released his self-titled album. In 1992, Urban moved to Nashville, Tenn., and began co-writing with Vernon Rust.
Urban’s first American album, which was also named Keith Urban, was released in 1999, and his single "Your Everything" hit No. 4. on the charts. The follow-up single titled, "But for the Grace of God,” became his first No. 1 hit. At the 2001 Academy of Country Music Awards, Urban was given the Top New Male Vocalist Award.
By 2002, Urban debuted his second American album, Golden Road, which featured the single "Somebody Like You,” which spent six weeks at No. 1.
Throughout his successful career, Urban also released albums, Be Here in 2004, Defying Gravity in 2009, Get Closer in 2010, Fuse in 2013, Ripcord in 2016 and Graffiti U in 2018.
In addition to his music earning him a hefty paycheck, Urban also got a large sum for becoming a judge on Season 12 of American Idol when he replaced Steven Tyler alongside fellow judges Randy Jackson, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj. Urban returned to the show for Seasons 13, 14 and 15.
Urban and his wife also own a hefty amount of real estate around the world, which is estimated to be worth about $30 million.
In 2008, the duo paid $3.5 million for a 12,000 square-foot mansion in Nashville, which has been the lovebirds’ primary residence. That same year, they paid about $5 million for a home in Beverly Hills, Calif., and splurged on a $4.1 million for an 111-acre farm in Bunya Hill, Australia.
The vocalist and The Killing of a Sacred Deer star bought a penthouse in Sydney, Australia, for $4.2 million in 2009. Years later, they purchased the neighboring penthouse for $4.85 million to create one large unit.
Lastly, in 2010 they paid $9.6 million for a duplex in New York City.