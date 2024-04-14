Still Going Strong! Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Cutest Moments Over the Years: Photos
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban love showing some PDA!
After 15 years of marriage, the Hollywood power couple, who share daughters Fatih and Sunday, have never been shy about hiding how much they completely adore each other.
"She's just the one," Urban, 56, gushed over his spouse, 56, during a 2020 appearance on "Armchair Expert." "She's the one that I was searching for my whole life, and everything not only changed but had to change in me if I was going to go that road."
"It was like the ultimate fork in the road moment in my life, and it was literally like you either get this right now or you are never, ever going to get it right. This is your one shot. It felt so obvious," the "Somebody Like You" singer said of the Big Little Lies star, whom he met in 2005.
As for Kidman, she could not have more glowing things to say about Urban. "I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she told Gayle King in a 2022 interview. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."
The Moulin Rouge actress owned the fact that she and the musician got married fast because they wanted to start their family. However, it gave them more time in their marriage to see find out who each other was.
"We got married very quickly and we got to know each other when we were married. I wanted a partner and someone to share my life. I wanted more children. That's happened for me. It's not through just luck. I was open to it and willing to change and welcome the change I got to have a child when I was 41 and then we had a surrogate," she explained in 2015.
"I wish I could have met him much earlier and had way more children with him, but I didn't. I mean, if I could have had two more children with him that would have been just glorious, but as Keith says, 'The wanting mind, Nicole. Shut it down,'" Kidman noted.
Scroll through the gallery to see the couple's cutest moments over the years.
The loved-up duo got close while Urban showed off his massive tattoo.
Before heading out for a glamorous event, Kidman and Urban packed on the PDA.
The dynamic duo shared a smooch while enjoying the beach.
Kidman planted a kiss on Urban's head during a day out on the ocean.
The A-listers cuddled up for their millions of followers.
Us Weekly conducted the 2015 interview with Kidman.