Keith Urban Admits He Still 'Tries to Impress' Wife Nicole Kidman When She Watches Him Perform
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for nearly two decades, but the singer confessed he still tries to add an extra special touch to his performances when his wife is watching.
"It fires me up a bit more. I try to impress her," the musician, 56, spilled in a new interview of having the actress, also 56, in the concert crowd.
Urban acknowledged he'll probably always feel that way, explaining, "I feel like I'm still trying to make my dad proud, and I think my dad was proud years ago. My dad's not even alive anymore and I still feel like I'm trying to get his approval."
"So certain things just stay part of my fire," he added.
Just last month at the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award gala, the father-of-two dished on the moment he first met the Oscar winner.
"I was trying to play it cool, but inside, I felt like I'd snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic had such a truly otherworldly aura about her," he gushed. "I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess."
"And despite all of that, I did manage to get her phone number on a tiny piece of paper," he continued. "I was scared. I was nervous to call her. I did, as you probably figured out, pluck up the courage to finally call her."
After marrying in 2006, the pair welcomed two daughters, Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13 — both of whom made their red carpet debut at the Hollywood event.
When Kidman accepted an honor at the gala, she gave a shout-out to her husband and their girls.
"Right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life," the movie star raved. "My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith."
Though most parents dread their kids entering the teenager phase, Kidman is excited for the next few years of parenting.
"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she shared in a magazine interview. "I marvel at that age group and what they’re dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."
The mom-of-four — she also shares two adopted children with ex-husband Tom Cruise — revealed that like every other Big Little Lies fan, Sunday begged for another season of the HBO drama.
"My daughter is the one who watched both of the [seasons] and went, ‘Okay, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,'" Kidman spilled. "She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.’"
Sunday's pleas appeared to do the trick, as the drama was renewed for a third season earlier this year.
People spoke to Urban about trying to impress Kidman.