Keith Urban Admits He Still 'Tries to Impress' Wife Nicole Kidman When She Watches Him Perform

"It fires me up a bit more. I try to impress her," the musician, 56, spilled in a new interview of having the actress, also 56, in the concert crowd.

Urban acknowledged he'll probably always feel that way, explaining, "I feel like I'm still trying to make my dad proud, and I think my dad was proud years ago. My dad's not even alive anymore and I still feel like I'm trying to get his approval."

"So certain things just stay part of my fire," he added.