or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Keith Urban
OK LogoNEWS

Keith Urban 'Has Not Been Honest' With Nicole Kidman as Divorce Drama Explodes: 'It's Devastating to Her'

keith urban not honest nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban’s lack of 'honesty' left Nicole Kidman devastated as their divorce turned 'dramatic.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban may not have been upfront with Nicole Kidman before she filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30.

The A Family Affair star is said to be "hurt and feels betrayed" by the country singer, according to a source close to her. Kidman, 58, was not ready to let go of their nearly two-decade marriage, which is why “their split is turning dramatic.”

Article continues below advertisement

"Keith has not been honest," the insider claimed. "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."

Another source doubled down, revealing that Kidman is reeling from the sudden turn of events.

"It's devastating to her. She's shocked," the insider added.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Nicole Kidman felt 'hurt and betrayed' by Keith Urban, a source said.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman felt 'hurt and betrayed' by Keith Urban, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

The Oscar winner and the “Somebody Like You” singer tied the knot in June 2006 after meeting at the G’Day USA gala in January 2005.

But cracks started showing months ago — after nearly two decades of being together.

"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Kidman told an outlet. "It’s all over Nashville."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sources claimed the musician 'has not been honest' and may already be with another woman.
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed the musician 'has not been honest' and may already be with another woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Reports revealed on September 29 that Kidman and Urban had already been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”

According to one insider, “Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall.”

MORE ON:
Keith Urban

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Friends weren’t surprised either.

"It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," another source shared. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple had been allegedly living apart since early summer before the split became public.
Source: MEGA

The couple had been allegedly living apart since early summer before the split became public.

Article continues below advertisement

Now that the separation is public, legal experts said the divorce proceedings could get tense — though not necessarily in open court.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Friends weren't surprised by the separation.
Source: MEGA

Friends weren't surprised by the separation.

Article continues below advertisement

Los Angeles divorce attorney Patrick Baghdaserians weighed in exclusively with OK! about how the process might unfold.

"Will either party challenge the premarital agreement? It’s not very likely, they’re both high net worth individuals with top-tier attorneys, though it could happen," he explained. "If it does end up in litigation, I highly doubt it will be inside a courtroom. Many of my high-income clients prefer to litigate through a retired judicial officer. It’s common in celebrity cases, as we saw in the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt."

Baghdaserians added, "If they’re living separately and apart, generally the next step is going to be the filing of a petition for divorce. Their counsel is likely already working to figure out each side’s financial exposure, which will come down largely to the terms of the prenuptial agreement."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.