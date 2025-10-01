Keith Urban 'Has Not Been Honest' With Nicole Kidman as Divorce Drama Explodes: 'It's Devastating to Her'

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban may not have been upfront with Nicole Kidman before she filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30. The A Family Affair star is said to be "hurt and feels betrayed" by the country singer, according to a source close to her. Kidman, 58, was not ready to let go of their nearly two-decade marriage, which is why “their split is turning dramatic.”

"Keith has not been honest," the insider claimed. "She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on." Another source doubled down, revealing that Kidman is reeling from the sudden turn of events. "It's devastating to her. She's shocked," the insider added.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman felt 'hurt and betrayed' by Keith Urban, a source said.

The Oscar winner and the “Somebody Like You” singer tied the knot in June 2006 after meeting at the G’Day USA gala in January 2005. But cracks started showing months ago — after nearly two decades of being together. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Kidman told an outlet. "It’s all over Nashville."

Source: MEGA Sources claimed the musician 'has not been honest' and may already be with another woman.

Reports revealed on September 29 that Kidman and Urban had already been living apart “since the beginning of summer.” According to one insider, “Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall.”

Friends weren’t surprised either. "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," another source shared. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Source: MEGA The couple had been allegedly living apart since early summer before the split became public.

Now that the separation is public, legal experts said the divorce proceedings could get tense — though not necessarily in open court.

Source: MEGA Friends weren't surprised by the separation.

Los Angeles divorce attorney Patrick Baghdaserians weighed in exclusively with OK! about how the process might unfold. "Will either party challenge the premarital agreement? It’s not very likely, they’re both high net worth individuals with top-tier attorneys, though it could happen," he explained. "If it does end up in litigation, I highly doubt it will be inside a courtroom. Many of my high-income clients prefer to litigate through a retired judicial officer. It’s common in celebrity cases, as we saw in the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt."