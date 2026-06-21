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Keith Urban Sends 4-Word Message to Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman on Her 59th Birthday

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Source: MEGA

Keith Urban posted a birthday message for ex-wife Nicole Kidman on her 59th birthday.

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June 21 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman received a very special message from ex-husband Keith Urban on her 59th birthday on June 20.

“Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!!!!!!!!!” Urban, 58, wrote on his Instagram Stories.

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Nicole Kidman Turned 59 on June 20

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image of Nicole Kidman Keith urban
Source: MEGA

The couple announced their separation in September 2025.

While the Australian actress did not acknowledge his tribute, she commemorated her own birthday herself.

“Another trip around the sun ☀️💛,” Kidman captioned a selfie from a hike. “Thank you for all the birthday love xx. #SummerSolsticeBaby.”

The former couple announced their split in September 2025 and finalized their divorce this past January after two decades of marriage.

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Nicole Kidman Is Staying Strong for Her 2 Daughters Amid Her Split

image of Nicole Kidman Keith urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in 2006.

In March, the Oscar winner opened up about how she felt about her break-up, telling The Age Australia: "I'm good. I'm holding steady. That's a good place to be able to say."

Thats same month, Kidman told Variety how she's staying strong for daughters Sunday, 17. and Faith, 15.

"I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell [in 2025]," The Hours star said. "I'm always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward."

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The Oscar Winner Has No Plans to Leave Nashville

image of Nicole Kidman Keith urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce earlier this year.

“That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women," she continued, adding she has no intention to ever leaving her home in Nashville, Tenn.

“We have our life here,” Kidman went on. “I’m part of the city and community for 20 years. It’s my home.  … We go away. I’m very close to my sister in Sydney, and all my nieces and nephews. My sister and I are a bit like the aunts in Practical Magic.”

Both Nicole Kidman and Karl Urban Have Reportedly Moved On

image of Nicole Kidman Keith urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters together.

While the Practical Magic alum seemed to have moved on from Urban, a source previously told Us Weekly the country singer also is working on building a new life for himself post-split.

Keith has moved on and has been open with Nicole about where he stands,” the insider said. “The two had grown apart quietly over time, and by the end, the decision to separate was more about acceptance than surprise.”

The divorce was reportedly a “long time coming," as Urban is “not dating one person but is open and has moved on from the marriage with Nicole."

Kidman also shares kids Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

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