Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Have 'Finally Buried the Hatchet' 2 Decades After Bitter Split: Insider

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Source: MEGA The two share two kids.

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Now, insiders tell us the pair have been in quiet contact for some time, discussing the possibility of meeting face-to-face as circumstances in both their personal lives have shifted. Kidman's recent divorce from her second husband, Keith Urban, 58, finalized earlier this year after 19 years of marriage, and Cruise's reported desire to make amends with figures from his past are said to have created an opening for reconciliation.

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An insider close to the situation said: "Tom and Nicole have both arrived at a place emotionally where the idea of being in the same room no longer feels fraught or impossible – which, for a long time, it absolutely did. There was a period where even the thought of sitting down together would have been unthinkable given the history and the distance between them. The desire to reconnect hasn't suddenly appeared out of nowhere – it's been there quietly in the background for years – but the reality of making it happen has been complicated by demanding schedules and, more recently, everything Nicole has been dealing with in her personal life." The source continued: "Now that Nicole is on the other side of her divorce and has regained a sense of stability and emotional footing, there's a clear shift in her mindset. She feels stronger, more self-assured, and more open to revisiting parts of her past that she may have avoided before. She's very aware of how significant this would be, especially for their children, and that's a major driving force behind her willingness to move forward with it. It's a huge step when you consider how long they've been estranged, but time has done a lot of healing – both of them have processed the pain and are in a place where they can let go of the bitterness that once defined their dynamic, and have effectively buried the hatchet now."

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Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce was finalized after 19 years of marriage.

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Source: MEGA Tom Cruise is involved in the Church of Scientology.

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In recent years, however, sources suggest Cruise has adopted a more measured approach to his beliefs and has made efforts to reconnect with former friends, including David and Victoria Beckham. According to those close to him, this shift has not gone unnoticed by Kidman. "Over the past few years, there's been a noticeable shift in Tom's demeanor – he's far less intense than he once was, more measured, more open, and that change hasn't gone unnoticed by Nicole," one insider added. "It's played a significant role in how she now views the possibility of reconnecting, because the dynamic between them feels very different to what it was before. At the same time, Nicole is in a period of reflection herself. She's come out of her marriage feeling more self-reliant and emotionally clear, and that has given her the space to reconsider aspects of her past that she might previously have found too difficult to engage with."

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Source: MEGA Tom Cruise's marriage to Katie Holmes was reportedly affected by Scientology.