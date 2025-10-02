Keith Urban's Friends Believe Split From Nicole Kidman Is Part of a 'Midlife Crisis' as He's Been Making a 'String of Confusing Choices'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are handling their split in very different ways. As OK! reported, the two started living separately over the summer, with the actress filing for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, despite wanting to save the marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban Might Be Having a 'Midlife Crisis'

Source: mega A source claimed Keith Urban's friends think he's having a 'midlife crisis,' as he's been making odd choices in addition to his split from Nicole Kidman.

The musician, 57, not wanting to work on things was part of "a string of confusing choices" Urban has made lately, an insider told a news outlet, with the source spilling that his friends believe he's having a "midlife crisis." In addition to the breakup, the dad-of-two abruptly fired his entire band — whom he worked with for over two decades — in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman Has Stayed 'Levelheaded' Through the Drama

Source: mega While the actress was 'stressed' about filing for divorce, she's been 'surprisingly level-headed and calm' since doing so.

Meanwhile, a separate source told a publication that the Oscar-winning actress, 58, has been "surprisingly level-headed and calm" since the split was exposed. "She's been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it," the insider explained. "Now that it's out she's just focused on what's ahead and her girls."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The musician reportedly moved out and found his own place over the summer.

As to why the former power couple separated, an insider said, "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall." "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," the source confessed. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The estranged couple married in 2006.

An additional tipster claimed the Babygirl lead continued to "fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why." "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is," the insider dished to columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. While Urban allegedly tried to keep his new romance on the down-low, a source pointed out that Kidman is "not naïve." "She heard the stories, she saw the signs," they said. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Keith Urban Dating His Guitarist?

Fans are speculating that the country music star's new flame is his 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh after videos of their onstage interactions recently resurfaced. In a video Baugh posted on Instagram on September 27, the Grammy winner changed the lyrics of his track "The Fighter," which as written about his estranged wife. While the original line is, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," Urban sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram A viral video made fans think the dad-of-two might be dating his guitarist Maggie Baugh.