Keith Urban Has Flirty Exchange With His Guitarist Maggie Baugh Months Before Nicole Kidman Divorce Reveal: 'I Was Born to Love You'

Composite photo of Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and his guitarist Maggie Baugh.
Source: MEGA; @maggie_baugh/Instagram

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Tuesday, September 30.

Profile Image

Oct. 2 2025, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Keith Urban's viral onstage performances with his guitarist Maggie Baugh just got flirtier.

New details have emerged regarding Urban's April 1 performance of "The Fighter" — a moment that has caused controversy after the country crooner's estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30.

A new video of Urban singing a song originally dedicated to Kidman shows the 57-year-old turning to Baugh, 25, on stage, pointing at her and belting: "I was born to love you."

Image of fans have speculated whether Keith Urban has moved on with his guitarist Maggie Baugh.
Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram

Fans have speculated whether Keith Urban has moved on with his guitarist Maggie Baugh.

The chemistry between the two continued as Baugh moved closer to Urban, who again changed the lyrics as he sang: "Maggie, I'll be your fighter."

It's unclear if the April performance was the same one Baugh uploaded a video from on Saturday, September 27, alongside the caption: "Did he just say that 👀."

In the clip shared by Baugh, Urban croons, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player," instead of "When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter."

Fans Slam Keith Urban Over 'Trashy' Lyric Change

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently split after 19 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently split after 19 years of marriage.

Fans are not happy with Urban over his onstage presence in recent months — with many ridiculing the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer in the comments section of Baugh's post following news of his shocking split from Kidman.

"Wow, that song was made for Nicole. For him to do that that tells us what he’s really all about. That’s just disgusting. Nicole deserves much better," one social media user declared, as another admitted, "It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It’s the ultimate ick."

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

"Why in the world would you post this? Have some class. Or maybe you don't mind having none. And Keith? lost all respect. Sure couples separate but to make this that public. Shame on both of them," another upset individual snubbed, while a fourth person noted: "I am no longer a Keith Urban fan. Everything and what he stood for is a lie. He should be ashamed of himself. Poor daughters."

Urban shares two kids — Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14 — with Kidman, who is also a mom to her and ex-husband Tom Cruise's adopted children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30.

Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Split

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in June 2006.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban tied the knot in June 2006.

Kidman and Urban were married for more than 19 years before the Babygirl actress shockingly filed for divorce earlier this week.

The Big Little Lies star submitted documents to legally end her marriage in Nashville courts just one day after a source broke news of her and Urban's separation.

"Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another," an insider spilled to People regarding how the starlet has been holding up in the midst of heartbreak. "She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

