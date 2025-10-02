or
Keith Urban 'in Awe' of Guitarist Maggie Baugh as Rumors Swirl About Their Relationship Amid Nicole Kidman Split

Photo of Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman and Maggie Baugh
Source: MEGA; @maggiebaugh/Instagram

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Tuesday, September 30.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

As more details come out about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split, a report claimed the singer has been getting close to rising country star Maggie Baugh, sparking whispers of more than just a musical connection.

“Maggie has been on tour with Keith for the past year and they absolutely love working together,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, October 2. “Keith is in awe of her talent – and he regularly jokes that someday soon he will be supporting her on tour, not the other way around!”

Keith Urban 'In Awe' of Maggie Baugh

Source: @maggiebaugh/Instagram

Maggie Baugh rose to fame in 2022.

Baugh, a talented violinist, guitarist, fiddler and singer, rose to fame in 2022 after launching a TikTok series called “Finish the Lick,” which gained national attention and garnered more than 40 million views. Urban invited Baugh with him onstage in 2024 at the CMT Awards, later officially asking her to join his band for his 2025 High and Alive World Tour.

More recently, Baugh shared a video of Urban singing to her on stage, where he changed the lyrics of his song “The Fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

“Did he just say that👀,” she captioned the cheeky clip on September 27.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Split After 19 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split first made headlines on September 29.

Headlines broke only two days later that Urban and Nicole Kidman had split after more than 19 years of marriage. The “Let It Roll” singer reportedly moved out of their Nashville, Tennessee, home and has been living apart from the Babygirl star “since the beginning of the summer.”

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," an insider told a news outlet of the split.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman Reportedly 'Fought' for Their Marriage

Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman was reportedly 'fighting to save the marriage.'

A separate source suggested the country singer was the one who initiated the separation, while the actress attempted to keep their family together.

"She didn’t want this," the insider spilled. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Keith Urban Was Believed to Be With 'Another Woman'

Source: MEGA

Keith Urban had reportedly moved on to 'another woman,' according to the former couple's inner circle.

Shortly after their split was announced, Urban was reported to already be romantically involved with a new partner, according to the former couple’s inner circle, with many speculating it could be Baugh.

"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Kidman told a news outlet on September 30. "It’s all over Nashville."

