Kel Mitchell 'Grateful' for Fans' Support After 'Genuinely Frightening' Health Scare
Kel Mitchell shared a post on Instagram about his recent health episode — two days after the 45-year-old was hospitalized on Tuesday, November 7.
Mitchell was apparently admitted to a Los Angeles-area hospital via the emergency room.
In the social media message, the Good Burger 2 star confirmed he was back home after the serious health issue, however, he did not address exactly what had happened to him.
“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family,” he wrote.
“Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you. ❤️🙏💪🏿,” he concluded to his 1.2 million followers.
In response, fans and friends showed their love for the comedian.
“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 sending prayers and strength your way. Feel better soon,” one user wrote, while a second added, “We love you Kel!❤️.”
Many others were wondering what had happened to the celeb, despite him not yet revealing the cause of his hospitalization.
“Get well soon Kel!!! What happened?” one person asked, while another said, “I'm lost as to what happened but praying for healing🙌🏼.”
Some of the Nickelodeon alum’s famous friends also commented, including his Good Burger 2 costar Kenan Thompson, who penned, “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”
Additionally, actor Damon Wayans Jr. stated, “Glad you’re feeling better my brother ♥️💪🏾,” while actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “Glad you’re on the mend, friend!❤️.”
Last year, Mitchell spoke with OK! about his relationship with Thompson and what was then in store for the duo’s upcoming movie that will be released on November 22.
He began by discussing when the pair appeared in an SNL skit alongside Keke Palmer.
"It's always fun working with Kenan. He called me up that Thursday and was like, 'Hey, what are you doing Friday and Saturday?' I was like, 'Well, what's going on?' He's like, 'Keke wrote this amazing sketch for SNL, and they sent me the script.' I loved it, it's funny in a dark way. I was like, 'This is hilarious!' I flew to New York and we taped with Keke, who did an amazing job hosting all while being pregnant. Kenan and I have been surprising everybody this year — and we've got even more surprises coming up!" he said at the time.
He went on to talk about the plans for Good Burger 2.
"It's going down — we're not stopping this time," he shared of the new flick. "We're on the move with this thing. The table read was great, and I think the fans are going to love the script and the movie. We're putting a lot into it because we don't want to ruin it! We want to make sure it's as good as the first one — that was very important to us, so that's why we had a lot of table reads and rewrites, but it's ready to go!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
He also admitted that no matter how long he and Thompson have not seen each other, when they reunite it’s as if no time has passed.
"It's so much fun. Even at the table read, Kenan and I are both just cracking up and laughing. We read the script at Paramount — the same location where we did the first one years ago, and we were in the same room! Brian Robbins, who is the president of Paramount, put us in the same room, which was super cool. We had this amazing moment, and it was like we didn't miss a beat," Mitchell noted.
TMZ reported on Mitchell's hospitalization.