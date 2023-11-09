Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Hospitalized in L.A.: Report

In 2022, Mitchell raved about his longtime friendship with Thompson in an exclusive interview with OK!.

"It's always fun working with Kenan. He called me up that Thursday and was like, 'Hey, what are you doing Friday and Saturday?' I was like, 'Well, what's going on?' He's like, 'Keke [Palmer] wrote this amazing sketch for SNL, and they sent me the script,'" he shared after he made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. "I loved it, it's funny in a dark way."

"I was like, 'This is hilarious!' I flew to New York and we taped with Keke, who did an amazing job hosting all while being pregnant," he added. "Kenan and I have been surprising everybody this year — and we've got even more surprises coming up!"