Nickelodeon Star Kel Mitchell Hospitalized in L.A.: Report
Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell was reportedly admitted to a Los Angeles-area emergency room on Tuesday, October 7. An anonymous source told an outlet that the comedian was still in the hospital, but the bystander claimed Mitchell appeared conscious and alert upon arrival.
A representative for Mitchell has yet to give a statement, and the status of his condition remains private.
Despite being in the emergency room, Mitchell uploaded a trailer for the sequel to his 1997 Good Burger film on his Instagram Stories. Mitchell and his costar Kenan Thompson teased the reboot during the 2022 Emmys during a skit performance.
While walking to a bar in the venue, Thompson pretended to be a bartender while Mitchell portrayed a customer. The nostalgic All That reunion helped the child stars introduce the revamped concept to fans.
"You know what… can I get a good burger?" Mitchell quipped after Thompson asked for his drink order.
"Let’s make it two good burgers," Thompson happily replied.
In 2022, Mitchell raved about his longtime friendship with Thompson in an exclusive interview with OK!.
"It's always fun working with Kenan. He called me up that Thursday and was like, 'Hey, what are you doing Friday and Saturday?' I was like, 'Well, what's going on?' He's like, 'Keke [Palmer] wrote this amazing sketch for SNL, and they sent me the script,'" he shared after he made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. "I loved it, it's funny in a dark way."
"I was like, 'This is hilarious!' I flew to New York and we taped with Keke, who did an amazing job hosting all while being pregnant," he added. "Kenan and I have been surprising everybody this year — and we've got even more surprises coming up!"
- Kel Mitchell Teases He & Kenan Thompson Have Some 'Surprises' In Store Next Year: 'We're Brothers At This Point'
- Is Pete Davidson Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'? Comedian Says He's 'Ready' After Seven Seasons
- Taking A Time Out? Pete Davidson On A 'Break' From Filming New Show After 'Major Meltdown' On Set
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The actor was admittedly excited about reprising his role of Ed in Good Burger 2.
"It's going down — we're not stopping this time," he gushed. "We're on the move with this thing. The table read was great, and I think the fans are going to love the script and the movie. We're putting a lot into it because we don't want to ruin it! We want to make sure it's as good as the first one — that was very important to us, so that's why we had a lot of table reads and rewrites, but it's ready to go!"
Mitchell's condition was reported by TMZ.