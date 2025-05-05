Kellie Pickler Leaning on Katharine McPhee Amid Brutal Court Battle With Late Husband's Parents
Kellie Pickler's life has spiraled into turmoil — and her longtime friend Katharine McPhee is stepping up in a big way. Ever since they were fierce competitors on American Idol back in 2006, their bond has only grown stronger.
Now, as Pickler navigates a gut-wrenching court battle with the parents of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, she's leaning heavily on McPhee for support.
"Kellie is going through h--- right now, not only is she still mourning her husband she's in this never-ending court battle with his parents," a source said told In Touch. "Katharine feels awful for her, she's been checking in on her and offering to help in any way she needs."
The whirlwind of emotions is palpable as Pickler, 38, grapples with the loss of her beloved husband, who tragically died by suicide in February 2023 at just 49 years old.
Meanwhile, McPhee, 41, continues to reach out, reminding her friend she's not alone in this dark time.
The duo formed an inseparable friendship during their time on American Idol's fifth season, with McPhee ending as the runner-up and Pickler securing sixth place. Though they boast careers on opposite sides of the country — McPhee in sunny Los Angeles and Pickler in Nashville —distance never deterred their connection.
"They haven't seen each other in ages but they never lost touch and Katharine is trying to help any way she can," the insider insisted.
However, Pickler faces more than just heartbreak. She's embroiled in a fierce legal dispute with Jacobs' parents, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, over his estate. The couple, acting as co-administrators, demands that Kellie return personal items including Kyle's gun collection, watches and musical instruments.
But Kellie has firmly denied possession of these belongings. As her lawyer argues, the "right, title and possession" of the disputed items are a matter of contention, with Kellie filing a claim after alleging that the Jacobs took items from her home without her knowledge.
Adding fuel to the fire, Reed and Sharon filed a subpoena earlier this year against the Harpeth Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cremation Center, hunting for more details about Kyle's funeral and any belongings cremated with him. So far, the funeral home has reportedly resisted complying with the request.
As Kellie battles against her late husband's family, the support from Katharine has been unwavering. "Katharine has a standing invite to come for a visit and stay with her whenever she wants," said the source. "So far Kellie hasn't taken her up on the offer but she's promised that when she's feeling more like herself she'll pull the trigger and book the trip."