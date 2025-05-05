Kellie Pickler Leaning on Katharine McPhee Amid Brutal Court Battle With Late Husband's Parents

Kellie Pickler's life has spiraled into turmoil — and her longtime friend Katharine McPhee is stepping up in a big way. Ever since they were fierce competitors on American Idol back in 2006, their bond has only grown stronger.

Now, as Pickler navigates a gut-wrenching court battle with the parents of her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, she's leaning heavily on McPhee for support.

"Kellie is going through h--- right now, not only is she still mourning her husband she's in this never-ending court battle with his parents," a source said told In Touch. "Katharine feels awful for her, she's been checking in on her and offering to help in any way she needs."