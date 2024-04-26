Guns, Knives and More: Kellie Pickler's Late Husband Kyle Jacobs' Assets Revealed After Songwriter's Suicide
Kellie Pickler's late husband Kyle Jacobs' assets have been revealed — and they are eerily connected to the way he died.
Recently released legal documents listed a gun safe equipped with 11 firearms and firearm suppressors among his belongings as part of an ongoing probate case following the country songwriter's suicide in February 2023, when he fatally shot himself inside his and Pickler's Nashville home.
The court papers obtained by a news publication additionally cited numerous other items while detailing exactly what Jacobs owned at the time he took his own life.
Rolex watches, musical instruments such as guitars and violas, family photos, iPhones and custom knives were also listed alongside his collection of guns, which included three rifles, seven pistols and one shot gun.
Inevitably devastated by her husband's passing, Pickler has let her in-laws do most of the work when it comes to getting Jacobs' assets in order, however, she was recently subpoenaed in probate court to discuss her late lover's belongings, prompting the list of assets to be released in the first place, according to the news outlet.
Despite struggling to move on after Jacobs traumatically killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 49, the "Red High Heels" singer has started to make small strides in her healing journey.
Earlier this week, Pickler, 37, returned to the stage for the first time since Jacobs' death, putting on a moving performance at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday, April 22, in Nashville, Tenn., during a night honoring late country music legend Patsy Cline.
"The last time I was here in The Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight," she sorrowfully expressed to the crowd of her spouse.
Pickler addressed the tragedy for the first time last August, stating, "one of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.' I have chosen to heed his advice."
She continued: "Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life."
"As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers," Pickler added, noting, "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted."
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
