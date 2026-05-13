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Kellie Pickler Says She's 'Very Blessed' in First Interview Since Her Husband's Tragic Suicide

kellie pickler first interview husband suicide
Source: MEGA;@americanidol/Instagram

Kellie Pickler said she feels 'very blessed' to return to 'American Idol' — three years after the death of her husband.

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May 13 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

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Kellie Pickler is slowly finding her way forward following the devastating loss of her husband, Kyle Jacobs.

In a May 6 episode of American Idol’s official podcast, the country singer reflected on her emotional return to the show two decades after her breakout run, sharing that she feels “very blessed” at this point in her life.

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image of Kellie Pickler reflected on returning to 'American Idol' 20 years after her breakout appearance.
Source: @americanidol/Instagram

Kellie Pickler reflected on returning to 'American Idol' 20 years after her breakout appearance.

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“It's just come full circle, I guess," said Pickler, 39.

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She went on to explain how returning to the Idol stage always feels familiar, no matter how much time has passed.

“And 20 years, like you said, it's so nice that each time you come back to Idol, it's kind of like you pick up right where you left off with everyone. I hope people really believe me when I say this, it is a family here. It is an Idol family. And once you're a part of it, it's forever no matter what season you're on. And so it's really nice to come back and see so many of the same people that were working on the show 20 years ago,” the “I Wonder” singer explained.

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image of The singer described the show and its team as a lifelong 'family' she can always return to.
Source: @americanidol/Instagram

The singer described the show and its team as a lifelong 'family' she can always return to.

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From there, Pickler opened up about how surreal it is to look back on her journey.

“Just coming from such a small town, I'd never really been anywhere. That was my first time getting on an airplane, flying to Hollywood. It's the first time I flew across the country and experienced all of these first-time moments with the world watching at the same time," she recalled.

Pickler said that the people who watched her on American Idol "were just growing with me and watched me grow up on TV. And so it's wild to think, wow, 20 years have passed and a lot's happened and I'm very blessed. I'm very blessed.”

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image of Kellie Pickler shared how surreal it was to experience fame while growing up in a small town.
Source: American Idol/YouTube

Kellie Pickler shared how surreal it was to experience fame while growing up in a small town.

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As OK! previously reported, Pickler — who finished sixth on the 2006 ABC competition series — recently returned to the stage for a duet of “A Broken Wing” with current contestant Hannah Harper on the Monday, May 4 episode.

“All I can say is, the perfect voice blend and complement. The two of you make one dynamic performance. Incredible,” judge Lionel Richie said afterward, while Paula Abdul praised the pair as a “perfect pairing.”

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image of The songstress' return to television comes after the tragic death of her husband, Kyle Jacobs, in 2023.
Source: MEGA

The songstress' return to television comes after the tragic death of her husband, Kyle Jacobs, in 2023.

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The appearance marked one of Pickler’s first public performances since the death of Jacobs, who died in February 2023 at age 49 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the couple’s Nashville home. Authorities later confirmed his death as a suicide.

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According to reports, Pickler was the one who discovered him in their home. The autopsy confirmed no drugs were present in his system at the time.

In a previous statement, Pickler reflected on one of the things she learned from her husband.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” she said. “Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

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