Kellie Pickler Cries Hysterically in Newly-Released 911 Call From Husband Kyle Jacobs' Suicide

kellie pickler cries call husband kyle jacobs suicide pp
Source: mega
By:

May 8 2024, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

The harrowing 911 call made after Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs' tragic suicide has been released.

In the heartbreaking audio, the country singer's assistant Sherry Caldwell frantically told the emergency services dispatcher that "somebody's shot or something" as Pickler's screams could be heard in the background.

kellie pickler cries call husband kyle jacobs suicide
Source: mega

Kellie Pickler lost her husband in February 2023.

"We just see blood and the door’s closed. It’s coming out from under the door. Please hurry," Caldwell said before explaining they'd been "scared to open" the door to the bedroom. "We think we know, but … please hurry."

When asked if Jacobs owned a weapon and if it was possible that he shot himself, the assistant sounded choked up as she admitted that he did have a gun at the home. The dispatcher then advised Caldwell and Pickler to go into the bedroom and attempt to stop the bleeding.

kellie pickler cries call husband kyle jacobs suicide
Source: mega

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs got married in 2011.

As OK! previously reported, the songwriter died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their Nashville, Tenn., home in February 2023. The coroner's report later confirmed Jacobs had a history of "pseudoseizures [seizures caused by psychological factors], gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use."

However, reasons behind his tragic death are still a "confusing mystery" to many who had been close to Jacobs.

"Clearly, Kyle was wrestling with problems that he didn’t want to share with Kellie," a source explained. "She blames herself even though friends tell her it’s not her fault. She wishes she could have done more for him."

kellie pickler cries call husband kyle jacobs suicide
Source: mega

Kellie Pickler performed for the first time since her husband's suicide in April.

kellie pickler
Six months later, Pickler penned a heartfelt tribute to her late husband and shared one of the "beautiful lessons" he taught her.

"In a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'" she wrote via social media. "I have chosen to heed his advice. Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

kellie pickler cries call husband kyle jacobs suicide
Source: mega

Kellie Pickler has struggled with grief in the past year after her husband's death.

As OK! previously reported, the "Best Days of Your Life" singer has had a "really rough 14 months" since her husband's death.

"She was isolating herself amid the grief. Kellie may never fully recover, but Kyle wouldn’t want her to hide away," the insider shared. "He’d want his wife out there performing, doing what she loves. The fact that she gets to honor Kyle’s memory in the process is bittersweet."

Source: OK!

In Touch reported the details of the 911 call.

