Kellie Pickler Cries Hysterically in Newly-Released 911 Call From Husband Kyle Jacobs' Suicide

"We just see blood and the door’s closed. It’s coming out from under the door. Please hurry," Caldwell said before explaining they'd been "scared to open" the door to the bedroom. "We think we know, but … please hurry."

When asked if Jacobs owned a weapon and if it was possible that he shot himself, the assistant sounded choked up as she admitted that he did have a gun at the home. The dispatcher then advised Caldwell and Pickler to go into the bedroom and attempt to stop the bleeding.