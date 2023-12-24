What Is Kellie Pickler's Net Worth? See How the Songstress Raked in the Cash With Her Country Hits
Kellie Pickler has made quite a pretty penny with her country career!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "Red High Heels" singer, 37, who skyrocketed to fame on American Idol, is currently worth $4 million.
Over the years, Pickler has accrued her money from her work in the music industry. In 2006, the blonde beauty signed with 19 Recordings/BNA Records after coming in sixth place during the singing competition show's fifth season.
Pickler recorded her debut album, Small Town Girl, in the same year, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, with 79,000 sales in its first week. The body of work also made the chart-topper the highest-selling first-week new artist in 2006.
"I was tossed all over the place growing up, which I guess prepared me for the music business, but the one thing that has always been there, that has never ever left me, has been country music," Pickler said of diving into the industry and kick-starting her career.
Pickler also dipped her toes into the acting world, going on to star in numerous Hallmark films such as Christmas at Graceland, Wedding at Graceland and The Mistletoe Secret.
Amid the huge success, the songwriter suffered a horrific tragedy when her husband, Kyle Jacobs, took his own life earlier this year at only 49 years old.
"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'" she wrote in a social media post addressing her partner's passing. "I have chosen to heed his advice."
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life," continued the country crooner. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."
"Clearly, Kyle was wrestling with problems that he didn’t want to share with Kellie," the source said of the aftermath. "She blames herself even though friends tell her it’s not her fault. She wishes she could have done more for him."
In the months that followed, sources confirmed Pickler was selling the Nashville home where her spouse took his own life for $2.89 million. The couple originally purchased the custom-built 4,865-square-foot space in 2010 for $1.43 million. The country estate featured lavish amenities including a swimming pool, a two-story fireplace and a wine cellar.
