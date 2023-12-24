What Is Kellie Pickler's Net Worth? See How the Songstress Raked in the Cash With Her Country Hits

Over the years, Pickler has accrued her money from her work in the music industry. In 2006, the blonde beauty signed with 19 Recordings/BNA Records after coming in sixth place during the singing competition show's fifth season.

Pickler recorded her debut album, Small Town Girl, in the same year, which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, with 79,000 sales in its first week. The body of work also made the chart-topper the highest-selling first-week new artist in 2006.