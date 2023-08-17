OK Magazine
Kellie Pickler Addresses Husband Kyle Jacobs' February Suicide for the First Time: 'Darkest Time in My Life'

By:

Aug. 17 2023, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Several months after Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs took his own life, the singer has broken her silence on the tragedy.

"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'" the American Idol alum began her public message. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

kellie pickler husband kyle jacobs february suicide first time
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life," continued the country crooner. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."

Pickler concluded her sentiment by sharing, "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted."

kellie pickler husband kyle jacobs february suicide first time
As OK! reported, a May autopsy confirmed the songwriter, 47, died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday, February 17. The document stated the bullet entered through his mouth.

No drugs were found in his system, though it was reported that he had "a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes and chronic alcohol use."

The blonde beauty, 37, was the one to find his body in a bedroom at their Nashville home.

MORE ON:
Kellie Pickler
kellie pickler husband kyle jacobs february suicide first time
In the spring, a source claimed Pickler "can’t bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends," and it was likely that she would but the abode on the market since "it doesn’t feel like home anymore."

At the time, another insider said the star "feels she lost the love of her life."

"His suicide remains a confusing mystery," the source revealed. "Clearly, Kyle was wrestling with problems that he didn’t want to share with Kellie."

"She blames herself even though friends tell her it’s not her fault," the source added. "She wishes she could have done more for him."

Pickler and Jacobs married in 2011.

People shared Pickler's message to fans.

