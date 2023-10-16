Kelly Clarkson Thought She Was 'Making a Horrible Decision' by Moving Her Show to NYC: 'I Needed a Fresh Start'

Though the mom-of-two's talk show was an instant success, she recalled not being fully happy.

“Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life,” she stated. “I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling.’”