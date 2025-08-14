Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Suffered From Seizures Before Tragic Passing, Death Certificate Reveals
Brandon Blackstock's death certificate was just released, providing more insight into his sudden passing at age 48 on August 7.
The death certificate was confirmed by the Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder’s office in Butte, Mont., on Wednesday, August 13. Officials certified that Kelly Clarkson's ex died at 11:13 a.m. at his home in Butte.
The document added that his cause of death was a type of skin cancer called malignant melanoma, and he passed from natural causes.
Blackstock suffered from cancer for three years. He also experienced seizures, which were "significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause."
The death certificate verified that no autopsy was performed, and the talent executive was cremated.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," his family wrote in a statement. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
- Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Battled Cancer for 3 Years Before He Devastatingly Died at Age 48
- Was There an 'Overlap' in Brandon Blackstock's Divorce From Kelly Clarkson and Relationship With Her Ex-Assistant? 'Fuzzy Timeline' Raises Eyebrows
- Brandon Blackstock's Secret Partner Revealed: Talent Manager Was Dating Ex Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Before His Sad Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brandon Blackstock's Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
Blackstock was previously married to Clarkson from 2013 to 2022. The pop star is "devastated," and their kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9, remain a top priority.
"When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake," a source revealed. "Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids."
The "Stronger" singer initially filed for divorce in 2020 due to "irreconcilable differences" and finalized the separation two years later.
"The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful and something she felt terrible about," the insider added. "But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids."
Brandon Blackstock's Final Days Alive
According to a report, Blackstock was at peace during his final days at his $1.8 million house in Montana.
"Brandon lived a pretty quiet life in Montana. That was how he liked it," a source said. "Even though he worked in entertainment in the past, that was not his personality. He was at home in Montana."
The talent manager was living at his ranch when the cancer "took a very bad turn." Even when he was deep in treatment, he "spent a ton of time with his family in the last six months, more than ever before."