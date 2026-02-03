Kelly Clarkson Reveals 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Will End After Season 7: 'Not an Easy Decision'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to the Star's Show?

Source: mega The singer announced the news on February 2.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS, both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner,” Clarkson, 43, wrote via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram The starlet has two kids.

She continued, “Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision — but this season will be my last hosting TKCS. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Clarkson, who has two kids — daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9 — with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, reiterated to her fans that "this isn't goodbye." She said she will “still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next.” She concluded, “But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kelly Clarkson moved from L.A. to NYC in 2023.

The "Breakaway" songstress' show first premiered in September 2019. She previously opened up about moving her show from Los Angeles to New York City in October 2023. "I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," she previously shared. "I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," explained the "Stronger" singer.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kelly Clarkson's ex died of cancer in 2025.