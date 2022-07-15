Underwood is not the only star who has not been so happy with Clarkson. As OK! reported, Britney Spears was not very happy with comments the From Justin To Kelly star made about her back in 2008.

Clarkson previously spoke about Spears' album Blackout and her subsequent breakdown during an interview where she said: “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone? Cause it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘just kidding!’ I mean, think about it. She’s done no press for her album, which I love by the way … She’s done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff.”

Spears later brought up the old comments in a scathing Instagram post shared on June 8.

“‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!” the pop princess wrote.