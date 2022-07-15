Possible Diva Feud? Kelly Clarkson & Carrie Underwood 'Very Competitive' With Each Other: Report
Are these two musical divas at odds?
Former American Idol contestants Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are reportedly not the best of friends despite their similar showbiz origins and musical styles.
According to Star Magazine, the "Before He Cheats" vocalist was less than thrilled that The Kelly Clarkson Show host dropped her Kellyoke EP the same week as her Denim and Rhinestones album.
"Kelly had to know it was coming out," an insider told the mag out Underwood's displeasure at the release. "Carrie is methodical and plans things years in advance, while Kelly is a fly-by-the-seat-of-her-pants girl."
Both Clarkson and the CMA Award winner shot to stardom in the hit Fox singing competition. However, it appears that fact has made them keep an eye in each other in the music industry.
"As the most successful winners of the show, they're very completive with each other!" the source revealed of the chart topper's relationship. "The constant comparisons drive them crazy."
In 2018, the former cohost of The Voice spoke on the rumors of a feud between the two, noting, "We don't even know each other well enough to be enemies." Underwood also made a Zoom appearance on the "Stronger" singer's talk show in 2020.
Underwood is not the only star who has not been so happy with Clarkson. As OK! reported, Britney Spears was not very happy with comments the From Justin To Kelly star made about her back in 2008.
Clarkson previously spoke about Spears' album Blackout and her subsequent breakdown during an interview where she said: “Man, but wouldn’t it be funny if she’s just totally screwing with everyone? Cause it’d be real funny if she were like, ‘just kidding!’ I mean, think about it. She’s done no press for her album, which I love by the way … She’s done no press, just gets so much press off all this other stuff.”
Spears later brought up the old comments in a scathing Instagram post shared on June 8.
“‘I don’t forget’ … don’t you just wish she would say she’s kidding ??? Clarkson … in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I’ve had my share …. Can we get an AWW ✍️✍️✍️ ??? Psss … I’m not kidding … play on friends, play on !!!” the pop princess wrote.