Although Blackstock fought to stay on Clarkson's $17 million ranch tooth and nail, the "Because of You" singer eventually agreed to giving him earnings from 5.12 percent of the land, which reportedly is worth around $908,800.

However, The Kelly Clarkson Show host intends to stay and raise their children in California. The exes share children River, 8, and Remy, 6. According to court documents, Blackstock will be making back-and-forth trips to visit his kids in Los Angeles on the first and fifth weekends of the month, and he will see them on the third weekend of each month in Montana.

