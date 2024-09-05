Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Forgets the Date of Her 'American Idol' Win: Watch

September 4 isn't ingrained in Kelly Clarkson's brain — but it should be, as its the day she won American Idol.

In a video posted Wednesday, September 4, on her Instagram page, digital producer and colleague Andrew Shaw told her, "On this day 22 years ago..."

She cut him off, saying, "Oh, my God when you said the date, I got nervous like, 'Did I miss an anniversary?'"