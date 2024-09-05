Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Forgets the Date of Her 'American Idol' Win: Watch
September 4 isn't ingrained in Kelly Clarkson's brain — but it should be, as its the day she won American Idol.
In a video posted Wednesday, September 4, on her Instagram page, digital producer and colleague Andrew Shaw told her, "On this day 22 years ago..."
She cut him off, saying, "Oh, my God when you said the date, I got nervous like, 'Did I miss an anniversary?'"
"22 years since winning American Idol," she said. "You know what? And I'm back on TV. Who would’ve thought? I didn't even realize what day it was. I'm worried about my kids' first day of school, which is tomorrow."
Clarkson recently reflected on her big win.
"That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days," she shared with her fans on social media. "The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and tv are priceless to me."
"We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost," the singer continued.
- 13 On-Stage Malfunctions That Shocked: From Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's Nipplegate to Chris Brown's Midair Glitch
- Kelly Clarkson Receives Compliments for Going Makeup-Free as She Gears Up to Host NBC's Olympics Coverage in Paris: Watch
- Rags to Riches: 9 Celebrities Who Grew Up Poor But Made It Big
Even though she's grateful for her time on the show, she had no interest in becoming a new judge and replacing Katy Perry.
"No. No. I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I want to be there as much as I possibly can,'" Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. "And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit ‘The Voice,’ which I love that team. And I miss them so much."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Before Carrie Underwood was picked as the judge for the upcoming season, Clarkson predicted she would be a great fit.
"She would [be the perfect judge]," Clarkson told Us Weekly in 2012.
"Didn't she major in journalism or something? And she can have that face ... that bluff face! She can put that on! She would be good," she continued.