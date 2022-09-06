Kelly Clarkson Emotionally Admits ‘American Idol’ ‘Forever Changed The Course Of My Life’
Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson will never forget her roots!
On Sunday, September 4, the star celebrated the 20th anniversary of her big American Idol win by expressing nothing but gratitude for the music competition.
"20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life," she wrote in an Instagram post. "That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and created partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created one these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me."
"We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed It and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost," the Daytime Emmy winner added. "Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all."
"Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!" the mom-of-two concluded. "I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don't feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they're looking for you too."
The "Since U Been Gone" singer won the first season of the series back in 2002. Since then, she's racked up several Grammy awards and even launched her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Fans of the songstress have watched her professional journey transform since that televised September night, and her win paved the way for fellow alums of the series such as Carrie Underwood, Fantasia, and Jordin Sparks.