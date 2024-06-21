Kelly Clarkson Drools Over Austin Butler After He Admits He Likes to Make Pottery: 'Could You Be Any Hotter?'
Does Kelly Clarkson have a little crush on Austin Butler?
On the Friday, June 21, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer, 42, was shocked at how talented the actor, 32, is.
Butler's Bikeriders costar Jodie Comer revealed in addition to nabbing a Golden Globe trophy, he also loves to make art in his downtime.
“You make pottery?” Clarkson asked the handsome hunk. “Could you be hotter? Like, what the h---?”
What… [Do you] save children in your spare time? You volunteer for the Boy Scouts? I’m like, what else, Austin? Like, goodness!” she quipped.
Butler then said he took up the hobby while "living in London" for some time.
“That’s cool. When you were living in London. You know what,” she said. “You’re… This is rude to all men everywhere. No, that’s super cool.”
Butler previously spoke out about dabbling in making pottery while filming Apple TV+ WWII series, Masters of the Air.
“I got really into it. All the vases in my house were filled with flowers… I had made vases and things,” he said during an interview in February. “And when I finished that job, I just gave all the things… I gave cups and bowls and vases and things to people that I had worked with.”
Meanwhile, the Elvis star spoke about his new flick, admitting he did some of his own stunts.
"I did basically all of it myself. I mean, there's I think it might be one shot that's not me," he told AZ Central. "I know, man. They had so many ideas in the beginning that I’m so grateful that we didn’t have to actually go forward with, everything from helmets that had hair on the outside, which was just absurd. They also had the idea of us being on new bikes or on a trailer or something being pulled. We ended up just going with actually riding an old 1965 Harley, and just really training a lot beforehand to the point where I felt safe enough. I felt that the bike was an extension of me by the time I got on set."