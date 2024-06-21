Kelly Clarkson Drools Over Austin Butler After He Admits He Likes to Make Pottery: 'Could You Be Any Hotter?'

Meanwhile, the Elvis star spoke about his new flick, admitting he did some of his own stunts.

"I did basically all of it myself. I mean, there's I think it might be one shot that's not me," he told AZ Central. "I know, man. They had so many ideas in the beginning that I’m so grateful that we didn’t have to actually go forward with, everything from helmets that had hair on the outside, which was just absurd. They also had the idea of us being on new bikes or on a trailer or something being pulled. We ended up just going with actually riding an old 1965 Harley, and just really training a lot beforehand to the point where I felt safe enough. I felt that the bike was an extension of me by the time I got on set."