Austin Butler Needed Help From a Dialect Coach to Shake His Elvis Accent: 'It Was a Lot'

As for how he landed back-to-back projects, Butler admitted his second role was thanks to the one and only Tom Hanks, who helped find him the gig.

"I was having dinner with Tom Hanks in Australia and he was sort of joking saying, 'You’re going to lose your mind when you finish this three years of your life focused on this one thing, you’re gonna have to find something else to jump right into right afterward,'" the Dune actor explained during his recent talk show appearance. "And the other producer Pat McCormick, who is a good friend of mine, he said, 'Well, Tom, find him something to do,' and then Tom said, 'Well I’ve got this World War II thing I’m working on.'"