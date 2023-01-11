'Still Talking In That God Damn Voice': Austin Butler Dragged For Speaking Like Elvis During Golden Globes Speech

Even though Austin Butler accepted the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for Elvis during the Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10, he got dragged for sounding like the late rockstar while on stage.

"Austin Butler’s voice ain’t sound like that on The Carries Diaries," one person wrote, referring to the The CW show, which aired from 2013 to 2014, while another said, "Austin Butler still talking in that god damn Elvis voice…"

A third person stated, "Austin Butler has one more chance to shut the Elvis voice off I swear to god."