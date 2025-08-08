NEWS Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Appeared Frail in Final Public Photos Before His Death Source: MEGA; Savannah Blackstock Lee/Facebook Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, appeared frail and weak in his final public photos, taken just weeks before news of his death was announced. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 8 2025, Published 2:14 p.m. ET

Brandon Blackstock’s final public photos showed a frail and weakened figure, captured just weeks before news of his death was announced. Blackstock posed alongside his daughter Savannah Blackstock Lee, whom he shares with his first ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth, in photos posted to Facebook last month. In the snap, the pair wore matching black sweatsuits while enjoying time outdoors against a backdrop of pine trees. Brandon had his arm around his daughter, resting one leg bent at a 90-degree angle on a nearby bench.

Brandon Blackstock's Final Photos Revealed

Source: Savannah Blackstock Lee/Instagram Savannah Blackstock Lee shared photos before her father Brandon Blackstock's death on August 7.

“Back home to the mountains & my daddy,” Savannah appeared all smiles as she captioned the photo on July 20. The family snap came only weeks before Brandon’s death was announced on August 7.

Brandon Blackstock Died at Age 48

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock's death was announced on August 7, 2025.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family confirmed to a news outlet. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time." Although it was initially unclear what type of cancer Brandon was battling, a source close to the situation told a news outlet that the talent agent was fighting melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer, and succumbed to the disease after battling for three and a half years.

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock was married to Kelly Clarkson from 2013 to 2020.

The news came hours after Kelly Clarkson — who was married to the talent agent from 2013 to 2020 — revealed she was canceling the remaining shows of her Las Vegas residency. “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” Kelly, 43, announced via Instagram. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

Brandon Blackstock Is Survived by 4 Children

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock is survived by four children.